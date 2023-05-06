Savona, woman killed with a gunshot to the head: one arrest

ansa

A Savona a 28-year-old female was killed in the night with a gunshot to the head. The murder took place around 2 in the gardens of Nations square, near the railway station. The murderer himself reported the murder with a phone call to 112 in which he said he had shot the woman. Immediate intervention on the spot by ambulance and self-medication, but for the 28-year-old there was nothing to do. The perpetrator was identified and arrested. The police are investigating the case.