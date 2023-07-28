Say Goodbye to Shiny, Greasy Skin: Facial Sunscreens Recommended by a Pharmacist

Tired of shiny, greasy skin after applying sunscreen? Here are the products recommended by the pharmacist

Want to protect yourself from the sun, but hate that greasy feeling on your skin? We understand you perfectly. Spreading a cream and protecting yourself from the sun’s rays should be a pleasant experience, but often the formulation of sunscreens for the face is so rich and heavy that a greasy film forms, making us look like cutlets. Furthermore, if we already have oily or combination skin, the cream can accentuate imperfections and also contribute to the production of more sebum!

If this is your problem, know that there are products that are right for you. The pharmacist of Stilo Pharmacy with a video TikTok in which he shares two pearls for us lovers of non-greasy solutions. Let’s find out what they are!

The magic of SVR’s Sun Secure Blur SPF50+

Have you ever stumbled upon a sunscreen that makes you say “Wow”? Well, this is one of them. Designed for all skin types, even sensitive ones, it promises you uncompromising protection. It not only protects against the classic UVB and UVA rays, but also against visible and infrared rays.

However, the real revolution of this product lies in its own texture. Imagine an apricot colored mousse that becomes invisible once applied, uniforming and smoothing your skin. And who said that sunscreen can’t also act as a make-up base?

Ah, and if you care about the marine environment, know that SVR cares. The product has indeed passed all biodegradability and eco-toxicity tests and made the packaging is also sustainable: made with recycled plastic, and with 20% less material than previously needed.

If you trust the reviews, here are some: “Spectacular product … never again without it!” – Ciminelli V; “Perfect product that keeps what it claims” – Elena G; “I’ve tried everything but I won’t change this anymore. top marks” – Michela B; “Excellent cream…A good product” – Valentina M.

And for those who want to tan in style? The pharmacist recommends the Sun System compact cream by Rilastil, a wafer product to be applied with the sponge included in the package. It not only protects from the sun’s rays, but also acts as a makeup base, covering imperfections and giving a uniform texture to the skin.

If you want a tan that lasts longer and protect your skin from oxidative stress, the pharmacist also recommends trying the Rilastil Sun System tablet supplement. And for extra protection, she uses Miamo’s GF5 Glutathione, a powerful antioxidant to apply before sunscreen.

Who said that in order to protect yourself on the beach you have to give up beautiful skin? These solutions guarantee you protection, well-being and beauty: try them!

