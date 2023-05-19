Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, the man who killed 8 people in a 2017 terrorist attack in New York, was sentenced to 10 life sentences and 260 years in prison

A photo of Sayfullo Saipov shown during a news conference about the bombing in New York, Nov. 1, 2017 (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)

Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, the man of Uzbek origin who at the end of October 2017 killed 8 people by running them over with a van on a New York cycle path along the Hudson River, was sentenced to 10 life sentences and 260 years in prison prison. The judge who made the decision, following the prosecutors’ recommendations, said Sayfullo Saipov has shown no remorse and that he will never be released. At the time, Saipov said he planned the attack after being inspired by some Islamic State (ISIS) videos he saw on his phone. His was defined as the most serious terrorist attack in New York after that of September 11, 2001 at the Twin Towers.

The trial against Saipov began on 6 February. Although the death penalty was abolished in New York state in 2007, it was still possible to apply it for federal crimes. Last week, however, the jury did not reach unanimity on the decision to sentence Saipov to the death penalty.

Sentences as long as the one Saipov received have symbolic value and are a relevant part of the American judicial system which attaches great importance to individual accountability and compensation for victims. The calculation of the penalty is made in relation to the type of crime and the number of charges and in some cases it is so high because it depends on the sum of the maximum years that could be applied for each charge.

Continue on the Post