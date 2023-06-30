Sayings for graduation: Sentimental or with humor

Graduating from school is one of the major milestones in a person’s life and a very special event for the young adults, of which the parents and grandparents are of course also proud. If you have a high school graduate or a graduate of a comprehensive or junior high school in your family or circle of friends, you will certainly want to congratulate them. Or are you the graduate yourself and want to celebrate with a graduation saying? All this works with our e-cards not only directly online via WhatsApp or another messenger, but also in printed format for a real greeting card. Check out our graduation quotes and sayings below.

Graduation sayings for secondary school, comprehensive school and high school

It doesn’t matter whether you’re looking for sayings about the 10th grade school graduation or the offspring has graduated from high school, the congratulations are always the same: life should bring a lot of success in the new phase of life, regardless of whether it’s in training, at university or directly in life new job.

Wise quotes at the end are also always well received and can often even reinforce the sentimental mood or stimulate thought. You can choose something suitable in our gallery and use it directly – completely free of charge, of course!

Congratulations on graduation for WhatsApp and Co.

Be inspired by our ideas or send them directly to others. Our designs are also ideal for printing, so you can use them for a homemade greeting card.

Sayings about graduation with quotes, wishes and wisdom

Emotionally, teach, with wit and humor – you have the choice:

We’re finally through!

You did it and got your degree

Short congratulations on graduation

We are at the end and our teachers at the end

Ironic saying about the mastered Abitur

All the best with a wise saying and a rose

Wise quotes for a congratulations card

Funny congratulations on graduation

Congratulate someone humorously and with a joke on their graduation

Graduation today, world domination tomorrow

Finally over!

Graduation Sayings – Congratulations, Quotes and Funny Thoughts

