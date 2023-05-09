Sayings for the Mother’s Day card that make mom shine

Mother’s Day gifts don’t always have to be expensive. A simple but loving greeting card also gives the dear mother great joy and can also be added to the Mother’s Day gift. Not sure what to write in it? You don’t need to feel bad because many find it difficult to put your feelings or gratitude into words. And because we know that, today we have prepared some wonderful Mother’s Day card sayings for you to use directly or use as inspiration for your own texts.

Make the Mother’s Day card unique

Of course, it is best to write your greeting in handwriting on the card yourself. But we have also taken precautions in the event that you are not completely satisfied with your handwriting. Our sayings for Mother’s Day cards are beautifully designed with a background image and beautiful lettering, so you are welcome to download and print out the designs and then stick them on the card. And not only that! Would you like to surprise your mother with a loving message first thing in the morning? No problem, because our designs can be forwarded directly via WhatsApp and other messengers.

In our gallery you will find a selection of beautiful text examples that you can use free of charge on your mother’s day of honor. Whether you’re looking for a Mother’s Day poem, just want to say thank you, or want to compliment her, you’re sure to find what you’re looking for.

Loving Mother’s Day Poem

I give you a bouquet of flowers

The best thing about me, I got it from you

Sayings for Mother’s Day Card – Thank you for everything

Write a Mother’s Day card with our inspirations

Flowers or chocolate, no gift is enough

Mom can sleep longer today

i will always be there for you

Wishing Happy Mother’s Day

Card for Mother’s Day with a short saying

Provide Mother’s Day gifts with a beautiful thank you card

You are the world to us

Warm wishes to the mother