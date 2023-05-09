Home » Sayings for the Mother’s Day card that make mom shine
Sayings for the Mother's Day card that make mom shine

Sayings for the Mother’s Day card that make mom shine

Mother’s Day gifts don’t always have to be expensive. A simple but loving greeting card also gives the dear mother great joy and can also be added to the Mother’s Day gift. Not sure what to write in it? You don’t need to feel bad because many find it difficult to put your feelings or gratitude into words. And because we know that, today we have prepared some wonderful Mother’s Day card sayings for you to use directly or use as inspiration for your own texts.

Make the Mother’s Day card unique

Of course, it is best to write your greeting in handwriting on the card yourself. But we have also taken precautions in the event that you are not completely satisfied with your handwriting. Our sayings for Mother’s Day cards are beautifully designed with a background image and beautiful lettering, so you are welcome to download and print out the designs and then stick them on the card. And not only that! Would you like to surprise your mother with a loving message first thing in the morning? No problem, because our designs can be forwarded directly via WhatsApp and other messengers.

Sayings for the Mother’s Day card – short, long or rhymed

Sayings for Mother's Day Card - All I Am

In our gallery you will find a selection of beautiful text examples that you can use free of charge on your mother’s day of honor. Whether you’re looking for a Mother’s Day poem, just want to say thank you, or want to compliment her, you’re sure to find what you’re looking for.

Sayings for the mother’s day card that will make mom happy

Wishing only the best for Mother's Day with a beautiful picture

Loving Mother’s Day Poem

Print out the Mother's Day poem for free and stick it in the greeting card

I give you a bouquet of flowers

Write long texts for mom's greeting card

The best thing about me, I got it from you

Short sayings for the Mother's Day card - The best thing about me, I got it from you

Sayings for Mother’s Day Card – Thank you for everything

Wishing mother sunshine every day and saying thank you

Write a Mother’s Day card with our inspirations

Free rhymes for the best mom in the world - I love you

Flowers or chocolate, no gift is enough

Flowers or chocolate, no gift is enough - Thank you mom

Mom can sleep longer today

Funny saying for Mother's Day - Today mom can sleep longer

i will always be there for you

Sayings for Mother's Day Card - Just like you, I will always be there for you

Wishing Happy Mother’s Day

Templates as suggestions for your own texts or for forwarding

Card for Mother’s Day with a short saying

Sayings for the Mother's Day card - Short text for Whatsapp or a real card

Provide Mother’s Day gifts with a beautiful thank you card

Sayings for Mother's Day Card - I can't put into words how much I appreciate you

You are the world to us

Sayings for Mother's Day Card - You mean the world to us

Warm wishes to the mother

Sayings for Mother's Day Card - Thank you for always having my back

