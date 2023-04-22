SBK 2023. GP d’Olanda. Alvaro Bautista dominates Gara 1 ad Assen – Superbike

Bautista first checks and then lands the decisive thrust. He was second ahead of Razgatlioglu. Locatelli folds Bassani for fifth place. Petrucci tenth, Rinaldi only fifteenth

Aeat – Nth test of strength by Alvaro Bautista who after starting from fourth position on the grid due to a penalty (for having hindered Scott Redding and Loris Baz in Superpole) he immediately moved up to third position, right behind Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu.

I magnificent three they soon took a good lead, and on the fifth lap, as soon as the Ducati Spaniard realized that Rea was trying to pull away, he passed the Yamaha Turkish rider and followed up with the six-time world champion.

A few rounds to study the opponent and the thirteenth round Alvaro took the lead to the race. Rea held on as long as she could, but she couldn’t keep up with Bautista who won with wide margin on Kawasaki’s Northern Irish.

On his favorite track we reviewed a Fighting Johnny and a competitive Ninja, which however could do nothing against the invincible combination of Bautista/Panigale V4.

Razgatlioglu confirmed that on this track the Yamaha struggles to keep up with both the Kawasaki and the Ducati and finished a careful race, knowing he had to settle for third position.

Show behind the first three, in a small group made up of Andrea Locatelli, Axel Bassani, Alex Lowes and Scott Redding. The four battled it out with overtaking and braking at the limit until five laps from the end, when the BMW driver, who had appeared aggressive and fast until then, had to slow down due to tire wear.

The same fate befell Lowes, while the two young Italians fought for the fourth position until the penultimate lap when the Loka he overtook Bassani, conquering an excellent one fourth place. Great race for the Motocorsa Team rider, first of the Independent riders.

Beffando Lowes right on the last lap, Dominique Aegerter confirmed that he is one of the fastest on this track, and finished in sixth place ahead of the British Kawasaki rider and his teammate Remy Gardner.