Alvaro Bautista is the undisputed protagonist of the Tuesday test at Phillip Island. After signing the reference in the morning, the Spaniard finished on a high note, also shining in the afternoon thanks to a time of 1’30”404.

For the occasion, the Spaniard also proved to be a hammer on the pass, where nobody seems to be able to put a spoke in his wheels. At the end of FP2, the Aruba standard bearer precedes the Yamaha of a surprising Aegerter by 335 thousandths, while Rinaldi’s Ducati with Locatelli in tow is third.

Speaking of Yamaha, Remy Gardner’s fifth time to record with both GRT standard bearers present in the top five. Called instead to chase Johnny Rea, sixth late by almost eight tenths, while Toprak closes the top ten at a clear second. Of the two big names, Oettl’s Ducati stands out, followed by Petrucci’s.

A bitter afternoon for Petrux, hit by Bassani’s Panigale while he was busy in the race simulation. Both riders ended up on the ground and then had to go to the medical center for checks. Fortunately no consequences.

Van der Mark, on the other hand, is ninth with the only BMW in the top ten, while Lecuona’s Honda and Redding’s and Baz’s BMWs remain outside. 15th Bassani then Vierge and Gerloff. Baldassarri 19th, victim of a fall on the final.

Below are the standings of FP2 and the combined.

Wave the checkered flag now: tests concluded!

15:35 Last five minutes of practice at Phillip Island!

15:33 Watch out for Aegerter: the Swiss is second at 335 thousandths of a second from Alvaro’s time trial. Notable leap forward for the Swiss of GRT in the last minutes of this FP2. Fifth Gardner.

15:32 Rinaldi second, 592 thousandths behind Bautista’s performance.

15:30 We enter the last ten minutes: Redding leaps to eleventh position with the BMW, while Aegerter is sixth!

15:22 Now restart the session. Here is a shot of Baldassarri’s bike after the crash.

Red flag!

15:18 Baldassarri is also added to the list of crashed pilots.

15:15 Less than 30 minutes to go to the end of Superbike FP2 at Phillip Islando with Alvaro Bautista in the light astride his Panigale V4 Gardner is second then Rinaldi, Locatelli, Rea and Toprak.

15:07 Iker Lecuona also improved, bringing the Honda to 12th position behind Bassani’s Ducati. 15th Gerloff followed by Redding.

15:04 Johnny Rea also went down. No consequences for the Kawasaki rider, who got back on his bike to bring it back to the pits.

15:02 Fall for Tom Sykes.

15:00 Last 40 minutes of practice! Here is the updated standings with Bautista ahead of Gardner and Rinaldi

14:45 No consequences for Petrucci and Bassani following the accident which saw the two riders involved. According to what Danilo explained, Axel would have hit him making him fly in the air. In contact with the asphalt Petrux suffered a contusion to the pelvis. Let’s see if Danilo will be able to restart to complete the day’s programme. At the time of the accident, Petrucci was carrying out the race simulation.

14:35 Bassani hits Petrucci and both riders end up on the ground. Danilo and Axel are taken to the medical center to undergo tests.

14:32 Toprak rises to sixth position ahead of Petrucci. The Turk is one second behind the leader.

14:25 At the moment Alvaro Bautista, Michael Rinaldi and Danilo Petrucci are engaged in the race simulation.

14:22 Now restart the session

14:15 Red flag, ducks on the runway.

14:10 Here is the standings after the first half hour of testing this Tuesday in FP2. Bautista is in the lead, followed by Gardner and Rinaldi!

14:00 Axel Bassani also takes the top ten with the ninth time, while Oettl is tenth followed by Lecuona. The Yamaha of Toprak Razgatlioglu appears in seventh position.

13:54 Bautista flexes his muscles: Alvaro leaps to the lead with a time of 1’30″404, 669 thousandths ahead of Remy Gardner. The Spaniard is currently the only one under the 1’31” barrier.

13:48 Locatelli takes Yamaha to third position, while Petrucci is fourth, more than a second behind the performance of the GRT rider.

13:45 Super Gardner: the Australian takes the lead in the afternoon with a time of 1’31″073 ahead of Rinaldi and the Ducati by just one thousandth.

13:40 Superbike FP2 at Phillip Island kicks off right now with Lowes the first to get into action with the Kawasaki.

Bulega and the Ducati take SuperSport FP1 ahead of Manzi and the Yamaha

In the opening round of the SuperSport on Tuesday, Nicolò Bulega and the Ducati once again proved to be the best of the group. Indeed, the Aruba rider preceded Manzi by 166 thousandths, while Oncu was third ahead of Montella Bayliss and Caricasulo.

Below is the ranking.

Bautista and the Ducati beat Locatelli by 72 thousandths in FP1, Rinaldi 3rd then Rea and Toprak

Alvaro Bautista gets off to a good start on Tuesday, setting the benchmark for FP1 at 1’30”272. By just 72 thousandths of a second, the world champion got the better of Andrea Locatelli’s Yamaha, first of the pursuers ahead of Michael Rinaldi’s Ducati V4.

The first three are enclosed in 229 thousandths, while in fourth position Rea’s Kawasaki stands out, delayed by 444 thousandths from Alvaro’s Ducati. Behind the Cannibal appears the Yamaha of Toprak, fifth with Philipp Oettl close behind.

The Go Eleven standard-bearer is certainly one of the surprises of these heads to the point of finding confidence with the Reds of the Piedmontese team. In the top ten there is also room for Lecuona’s Honda, seventh ahead of Gardner’s Yamaha while Bassani and Gerloff close the top ten positions.

Who stays out is Danilo Petrucci, only 13th ahead of the BMW of Scott Redding, still looking for the right confidence with the new M 1000 RR while Lorenzo Baldassarri is 16th followed by Sykes, Vierge and Baz.

At 1.40 pm the start of FP2.

11:05 Toprak and Yamaha fit behind the Cannibal’s #65 Kawasaki.

11:03 Rea climbs to fourth position at 444 thousandths from Bautista’s reference. Toprak is also on the track with the Yamaha.

11:00 Petrucci trims a few tenths, but always remains 13th ahead of Scott Redding’s Ducati.

10:55 The session heats up in these last few minutes. Locatelli moved up to second position just 72 thousandths behind Alvaro Bautista’s Ducati.

10:52 Now the session at Phillip Island restarts. There are just over ten minutes left at the end of Tuesday’s FP1.

10:45 Red Flag Exposed! Vierge goes down and destroys the Honda.

10:40 Oettl is certainly carrying out positive tests: fourth time for the Ducati of the Go Eleven rider.

10:30 There are still 40 minutes of session available for teams and riders. Bautista remains in command in 1’30″272 followed by 122 thousandths of Locatelli.

10:20 Small step forward for Rea, who takes sixth position from Gardner, seven tenths from the lead. 14th place instead for van der Mark followed by Baldassarri.

10:10 We are now entering the second and final hour of the morning test. This is the current ranking.

10:04 As we are about to enter the second and final hour of testing, Oettl achieves his best performance in 1’30″838: the Go Eleven rider is fourth behind Locatelli. Bassani 9th, Petrucci 13th.

9:58 Toprak returns to the track and sets the fourth time at 699 thousandths of a second from Bautista’s reference. The world champion has done very well so far, especially impressive on the pace with the SC0.

9:54 Danilo Petrucci is now back on track and signs the 13th time trial behind Gerloff with a second and a half behind the leader. Here is a shot of Danilo in action with the Barni team Ducati V4.

9:50 The start of this Tuesday is certainly proving to be positive at GRT: Gardner is in fact fourth, while Aegerter is eighth, just behind Toprak’s R1. So there are four Yamahas in the top ten.

9:42 Bautista flexes his muscles and takes the lead in 1’30″374. Alvaro precedes Rinaldi by 229 thousandths then Locatelli and a surprising Gardner, fourth with the Yamaha. Aegerter is 7th while Bassani is eighth! Danilo Petrucci drops to 14th position with Vierge and Redding behind.

9:38 Locatelli answers, now second at 246 thousandths from the top! Meanwhile some shy ray of light makes its way through the clouds

9:37 Bautista set the second time 596 thousandths behind Michael. At the moment there are two Ducatis ahead of everyone!

9:36 Rinaldi improved to 1’30″501 while Bautista recorded the sixth fastest time on the first lap, one second behind his respective teammate.

9:35 Rea begins his progression by moving up the rankings. He is now sixth behind Alex Lowes with eight tenths of a gap from Rinaldi’s Ducati. In the meantime, Alvaro Bautista finally enters the track with the Ducati.

9:34 Step forward for Garrett Gerloff. The American BMW fits in sixth position with van der Mark behind. Only 13th Redding followed by Baldassarri’s Yamaha.

9:32 Get into action Rea now! On the first lap Johnny sets the eleventh time behind Petrucci.

9:30 This is the current standings 20 minutes into the second day of Superbike testing at Phillip Island. Still stuck in the pits Rea and Bautista.

9:20 Bassani now enters the track, while Gardner signs the 14th time trial on the second lap.

9:18 Locatelli immediately fits behind the Aruba rider while Oettl is third with Toprak fourth. Seventh Petrucci one second and two tenths from the leader then Redding, van der Mark and Baldassarri. Still stopped in the Bautista pits.

9:15 Rinaldi immediately takes the lead with the Ducati in 1’30″792 ahead of Oettl by half a second. Toprak is fourth while Rea and Bautista are still in the pits.

9:10 Here we are! Now the session starts with Lowes the first to take to the track.

9:00 At Phillip Island everything is ready for the start of this second day of testing with Superbike and SuperSport on track. At the moment the sky is cloudy, but the risk of rain is averted.

Appointment at 9:10 local time, 23:10 Italian time, for the start of the second and final day of Superbike testing at Phillip Island. It will be the last chance for the teams and riders to sharpen their weapons in view of the first race weekend of the season, which kicks off in the night between Thursday and Friday.

We start again from the reference set by Toprak, the best on Monday ahead of Rinaldi, Bautista and Rea. Let’s remember that today he will start first in SBK and then bring the curtain down on SuperSport.

