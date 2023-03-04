



Fourth an extraordinary Bassani followed by a super Petrucci, fifth in his first time in Indonesia. Van der Mark 6th, only 9th Rea in great difficulty with the Kawasaki. Rinaldi stretches out alone in turn 1 at the start, Baldassarri 15th, retired Redding, who returns to the pits furious

Alvaro Bautista raises his voice in Race 1 at Mandalika. A stunning victory for the Spaniard, who conquered Saturday’s heat in Indonesia ahead of the Yamahas of Torpak and Locatelli. Nothing to do for the standard bearers of the Crescent team, forced to console themselves with the second and third step of the podium in the face of the excessive power of the Red with the number 1.

The Turkish Yamaha rider still managed to reverse course after Phillip Island, while the rider from Bergamo confirmed his form astride the R1. On the other hand, Axel Bassani remains off the podium, once again the best among the independents while a super Danilo Petrucci is fifth, with his best performance ever in SBK.

Let’s remember that for the bishop Barni it was the first time in Mandalika and the result is to be framed. A Saturday to forget instead for Rinaldi, who crashed alone in turn 1 to the point of touching Bassani’s rear.

Close to the top five is also the BMW of Van der Mark, author of the sixth place ahead of Vierge, while eighth Aegerter. Bad day at Kawasaki with Rea forced to deal with many difficulties to the point of finishing ninth.

GIRO 20 – Here we go: the last lap begins now!

GIRO 19 – Vierge passes Lowes and becomes sixth. Bautista has a five second margin over Toprak then Locatelli and Bassani. Lowes is also in great difficulty, now ninth.

GIRO 18 – Rea is sinking: van der Mark passes him and now Aegerter threatens him too. Personal best lap for Locatelli, currently third behind Toprak, Bassani 4th followed by Petrucci. 5th Vierge, 12th Lecuona, 13th Oettl.

GIRO 17 – Rea comes into contact with Van der Mark and they both almost go down. The Dutchman is glued to the Cannibal while Petrucci is a second and a half behind Bassani. There are only four laps left in the race!

GIRO 16 – Watch out for Petrucci, who goes to Lowes’ exhausts and passes him! Danilo is now fifth behind Bassani in his first time at Mandalika!

GIRO 15 – Quite defined positions in the upper floors with Bautista on the run while Toprak and Locatelli virtually on the podium. Rea is in serious trouble because now Vierge passes him too. The Cannibal is eighth followed by Van der Mark.

GIRO 14 – Petrux attacks Rea and passes him in turn 7. Now Danilo is sixth one second behind Lowes while Johnny is seventh being chased by Vierge’s Honda. We recall that Sykes and Redding stopped. Meanwhile, Bautista flies with a two-second margin over Locatelli.

Here is the updated ranking less than 10 laps from the end!

GIRO 11 – Bassani seems to be in trouble with the tires because Locatelli slips him and relegates him to fourth position. Now the Motocorsa standard bearer is closely followed by Lowes. Sykes stops and also Scott Redding, who returns angry to the pits.

GIRO 10 – Rea seems to be in trouble because now Petrucci is also glued to the Kawasaki exhausts. We are exactly in the middle of the race with Bautista bringing the advantage over Toprak back to one second. Sykes stops instead.

GIRO 9 – Toprak eats two tenths of a second and reduces the gap from Bautista to seven tenths. Watch out for Lowes who passes Rea and becomes fifth while Johnny is sixth followed by Petrucci.

GIRO 8 – Fastest lap by Bautista in 1’32”975. The Spaniard trims a second to the Turkish Yamaha, pressed by Bassani’s Ducati in third position. Fourth Locatelli then Rea, Lowes and Petrucci.

GIRO 7 – Bautista tries to escape while Toprak comes back down to take second position from Bassani. Fourth is Locatelli with Rea and Lowes behind then Petrucci. 11th Redding then Aegerter, Oettl and Lecuona.

As for Rinaldi’s crash, looking at the images, the Romagna rider did it all by himself, making a mistake in braking and going against Bassani’s Ducati, almost throwing even the Motocorsa standard bearer to the ground.

GIRO 5 – Pay attention to what happens in the upper floors: Toprak collects the double overtaking of Bautista and Bassani. Alvaro commands the race with Axel behind him while the Turkish Yamaha rider drops to third place with Locatelli and Rea behind him. Petrucci, on the other hand, seems to be struggling, as he collects Lowes’ overtaking. Now Danilo is seventh followed by Vierge and Redding.

GIRO 4 – Locatelli passes Petrucci and is fourth, while Rea now moves into the exhausts of Danilo’s Ducati. Toprak holds the race lead with Bautista one tenth behind while Bassani is third. 8th Vierge then Redding and van der Mark.

GIRO 3 – Toprak is hunted down by the Ducatis of Bautista and Bassani while Petrucci is fourth ahead of Locatelli. The first five are enclosed in a second. Watch out for Rea who climbs to sixth position a second and a half from the top.

GIRO 2 – Toprak dictates the pace followed by Bautista to a tenth then Bassani third with Petrucci behind and Locatelli. The first five are enclosed in a second. 7th Rea almost two seconds from the top. Great start to the race by Petrux and Bassani.

GIRO 1 – Toprak leads the race with Bautista behind while Bassani is third! In fourth position a super Petrucci, 5th Locatelli, 8th Rea with the Kawasaki. There is already a twist with Rinaldi crashing in turn 1.

Go!

Warmup lap finished. The bikes are lined up and ready to go!

As for the tyres, the Yamahas chose SC2 at the front and SC0 at the rear, while Ducati SC1 and SCX. We’ll see who made the right choice!

6:28 The warmup lap in Mandalika of Race 1 now begins. There are 27 degrees in the air and 39 degrees on the asphalt with a good 73% humidity.

6:20 The wait is rising in Mandalika for the start of Race 1. Toprak is on pole with Locatelli alongside while Bautista is third. WHO the summary of what happened in qualifying on Saturday morning.

6:15 Only 15 minutes to go: cloudy skies, but at the moment the rain seems to have been averted. We remind you that due to an intestinal virus Gardner and Granado will not race today

6:00 The SSP Competition ended with the victory of Oncu. Now the spotlight is on SBK Race 1 which starts in half an hour.

Appointment at 6:30 Italian time for the start of Race 1 on the Mandalika track. After the domination seen last week in Australia by Bautista and the Ducati, there is a desire for revenge on the part of the competition with Rea and Toprak called upon to reverse course and send a signal to the world champion of the Ducati. Toprak will be on pole followed by Locatelli while Alvaro will close the front row. In the second we find instead Rinaldi, Rea and Baz, while in the third Bassani and Petrucci.











