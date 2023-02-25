Here is the updated classification at the tenth lap!

GIRO 9 – Bautista attacks and takes the lead ahead of Rea! The Spaniard leads the race, while Toprak is third with Lowes and Locatelli behind him.

GIRO 8 – Rea is giving up the shot and Bautista is practically in the exhaust at two tenths. Toprak, on the other hand, is two seconds and two tenths behind the Cannibal, while Redding passes Petrucci and is eighth. 17th Baldassarri.

GIRO 7 – Between Rea and Bautista there are now only six tenths! Toprak is instead third three seconds behind Lowes, Locatelli, Bassani and Lecuona. 13th Oettl who started from the second row followed by Rinaldi, who is 20 seconds behind the number 65 Kawasaki.

GIRO 6 – Rea makes a slight mistake and Bautista gains four tenths. Toprak overtook Lowes instead and moved up to third position with Locatelli fifth followed by Bassani. Petrucci is instead eighth, 10 seconds from the lead of the race. 9th Redding, Aegerter closes the top ten. 14th Rinaldi.

GIRO 5 – Rea tries to escape by one second ahead of Bautista, while Lowes is three seconds and six tenths behind his teammate followed by Toprak, Locatelli and Bassani. 7th Lecuona then Aegerter, Petrucci and Gardner.

GIRO 4 – Record lap of Rea in 1’42”1 with Bautista who sees his gap rise to one second and three tenths. Toprak keeps a close eye on Lowes in the tussle for second position while Locatelli is fifth with Bassani in tow. Redding moves to eleventh position behind Petrucci.

GIRO 3 – Rea tries to force the pace by giving Bautista seven tenths of a second, while Bassani is now sixth behind Locatelli. 7th Aegerter followed by Gardner then Lecuona and Petrucci.

GIRO 2 – Rea sets the pace with half a second on Bautista, while Lowes is third with Toprak in tow. Bassani climbs up to seventh place followed by Gardner, Oettl and Lecuona. Fall for Michael van der Mark. Redding 13th, Rinaldi 14th.

GIRO 1 – Bautista sets off fast, but Rea makes use of his experience and overtakes him in the third sector, taking over the leadership of the race. The Cannibal sets the pace with Alvaro and Lowes behind, Toprak 4th then Locatelli. 8th Bassani, 11th Petrucci, 15th Rinaldi who finishes at the bottom

16:15 The 2023 Superbike season is starting now with Race 1 at Phillip Island!

16:13 The warmup lap begins now!

Here is the weather situation between the grid and the pitlane.

16:00 The race will start at 16:15 and the pilots are about to line up

15:30 Race 1 will start in 45 minutes. It will be a real lottery due to the rain, a condition that the riders will face for the first time since they have been here in Australia

15:00 There’s an hour left until the start of the race and it’s raining at Phillip Island.

The long awaited moment has finally arrived! At 6 am Italian time, 4 pm local time, Race 1 of the Superbike will start here at Phillip Island. Toprak Razgatlioglu will start in front of everyone on the Yamaha, protagonist of the pole position signed in the morning, while alongside him will be Alvaro Bautista with Dominique Aegerter closing the front row.

Rea’s Kawasaki will start from second with Oettl and Rinaldi alongside, while Danilo Petrucci from tenth on the grid. Read HERE what happened in the Superpole that saw Toprak shine.