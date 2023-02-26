



Locatelli’s Yamaha was also on the podium. In fourth position an extraordinary Bassani followed by a super Oettl with Ducati who places four bikes in the top five! Lecuona 6th ahead of Aegerter, Rea 8th, Petrucci 9th, Gardner 10th. Lowes makes it big by spreading Toprak, 13th Redding, 16th Baldassarri Written by Riccardo Guglie… – Sun, 26/02/2023 – 06:50

The one seen in Race 2 at Phillip Island is a stellar Ducati! Alvaro Bautista dominated from the first to the last lap with a six second margin over Michael Rinaldi while Locatelli closed the podium keeping the Yamaha colors high.

In fourth position appears a super Bassani, who fought for almost the entire race with Rea’s Kawasaki. The Motocorsa standard-bearer precedes the Panigale V4 of a great Oettl, who makes the Go Eleven team dream big, so much so that he conquers the best performance ever with Gianni Ramello’s team.

Instead, Johnny Rea had to lick his wounds, who in the final had none left to stay hooked to the group, finishing even eighth ahead of Petrucci’s Ducati. Ahead of him is Lecuona’s Honda and Aegerter’s Yamaha.

It certainly went worse for Toprak, hit by Lowes at the Miller hairpin. 13th Redding, 16th Baldassarri.

Start the last round now!

GIRO 21 – Rea doesn’t seem to have any more and now he’s also closely followed by Lecuona who passes him at the end of the straight! Johnny is seventh right now!

GIRO 20 – Bassani leaves Rea in place, who now also collects Oettl’s overtaking! There are four Ducatis in the top five at Phillip Island in this Race 2! 9th Petrucci

GIRO 19 – Bautista approaches victory in a race where he will celebrate on the podium together with Rinaldi and Locatelli. Fourth a super Bassani with Rea in tow together with Oettl and Lecuona. 9th Petrucci in front of Vierge.

GIRO 18 – Twist! Lowes extends Toprak at the Miller corner while Bassani goes into fourth position ahead of Rea. Oettl is instead sixth

GIRO 17 – Rea attacks Lowes, who is also overtaken by Bassani. Axel is now glued to the Cannibal’s Kawasaki in a heated duel!

GIRO 16 – The challenge is all for fourth place with Lowes ahead of Rea and Bassani. Petrucci is slipped by Aegeter and finds himself 11th ahead of van der Mark. 16th Redding, 18th Baldassarri.

GIRO 15 – Bautista flies within three seconds of Rinaldi while Bassani is attached to Rea’s exhausts with Lowes in front of them. Toprak is instead seventh followed by Oettl.

GIRO 14 – Nine laps to go! Bassani passes Toprak and is sixth, while Rea takes back the position from Lowes.

GIRO 13 – Petrucci has also arrived in the group that is fighting for fourth position! Danilo is currently tenth behind Lecuona while Lowes is fourth followed by Rea. The first three places seem to be defined instead.

GIRO 12 – Rea in fourth position with Lowes, Toprak, Bassani, Oettl and Lecuona all under attack. Watch out for Petrucci who is moving towards the group

GIRO 11 – Incredible tussle for fourth position with Rea, Toprak, Lowes, Bassani Oettl and Lecuona. These pilots are enclosed in half a second. Meanwhile, Bautista has two seconds on Rinaldi while Locatelli accuses five seconds from the lead.

Here’s the mid-race standings!

GIRO 9 – Watch out for Lowes, who passes Rea and moves into fourth position. Johnny doesn’t let go and in turn five he regains his position from his teammate. Oettl, currently ninth, also takes part in the tussle.

GIRO 8 – Bautista flies one and a half seconds ahead of Rinaldi while Lowes attacks Toprak and moves into fifth position behind Rea. Instead, Sykes crashed, having rejoined the track after the technical problem that had previously stopped him.

GIRO 7 – Fantastic Oettl who torpedoes Petrucci and Aegerter in one go, taking the ninth position. Bautista instead brings the margin to one second over Rinaldi while Locatelli is still third with Rea a second and a half behind the Bergamo native.

GIRO 6 – Bautista tries to give the break so much that the margin on Rinaldi rises to nine tenths. Bassani now also suffers the overtaking of the Kawasaki by Lowes, Petrucci 9th followed by Aegerter and Oettl.

GIRO 5 – Bassani collects the double overtaking of Rea and Toprak dropping back to sixth position ahead of Lowes. There are now two seconds and two tenths between Alvaro and Toprak. Locatelli did very well, third with the fastest Yamaha.

GIRO 4 – Positions that do not change in the fourth lap where Bautista leads the race with Rinaldi behind him. Watch out for Rea who shows up in the exhausts of Bassani’s Ducati. 9th Petrucci behind Lecuona.

GIRO 3 – Bautista is lapping in a high 1’30” with half a second ahead of Rinaldi, who is being hunted down by Locatelli’s Yamaha. Fourth was a super Bassani who preceded Rea’s Kawasaki, one second and seven tenths away from the leader. 17th Baldassarri behind Gerloff.

GIRO 2 – Bautista slips Rinaldi by half a second while Locatelli is hunted down by Bassani, Rea and Toprak. At the moment, the Yamaha Turkish rider seems to be accusing Petrucci in ninth position, close to Lecuona. 13th Gardner behind van der Mark’s BMW.

GIRO 1 – Bautista in the lead with Rinaldi behind followed by Locatelli and a super Bassani, fourth ahead of Toprak. Sixth is Rea closely followed by Lowes then Lecuona, Petrucci and Oettl. 13th Gardner, 16th Redding. Between Bautista and Rinaldi there are now three tenths.

LEAVE!

15:58 Here we are: the warmup lap begins now! This is the complete starting grid!

15:55 Five minutes to go: only the riders remain on the grid, ready to tackle this Race 2 at Phillip Island with Bautista and the Ducati chasing the trio.

15:50 The wait is rising at Phillip Island: 10 minutes and the last race of the weekend will start.

15:40 The siren sounds: it opens the pit lane with the bikes going to the grid to line up. On pole in front of everyone is Alvaro Bautista with the Ducati.

15:30 The SSP has just ended with Bulega’s victory and now the spotlights are all on the Superbike. Sunny afternoon at Phillip Island: 21 degrees in the air, 39 degrees on the asphalt for Race 2.

At 6 am Italian time, 4 pm local time, Race 2 of the Superbike at Phillip Island will start. Alvaro Bautista and the Ducati will start from pole following their success in the sprint race. Michael Rinaldi will be alongside him, then Toprak and Yamaha will close the front row.

From second Lowes with Locatelli and Oettl, while Rea on the Kawasaki opened the third row. WHO the summary of what happened in the Superpole Race in the morning.











Stay updated, click to enable notifications from GPOne.com



