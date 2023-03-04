



The Turk precedes his teammate by 69 thousandths, while Bautista can’t go further than third place. 5th time for Rea, with Bassani and Petrucci starting from the third row Written by Daniela Piazza – Sat, 04/03/2023 – 04:31

Toprak Razgatlioglu confirmed his flying lap specialist and a week after the Phillip Island pole position he did it again in the Mandalika qualifying, ensuring the start from the pole with a time of 1’32”037. A test of strength that of the Turkish Yamaha rider, who managed to get the better of his teammate, Andrea Locatelli, by 69 thousandths. Slowed down by some traffic, World Champion Alvaro Bautista will instead have to settle for closing the front row, after setting the third time in Superpole 165 thousandths behind R1 #54.

Fourth box for Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who preceded Jonathan Rea and a surprising Loris Baz, sixth with the BMW of the Lenovo team. Opening the third row will instead be the two Panigale V4Rs of Axel Bassani and Danilo Petrucci – eighth in his first qualifying on the Mandalika track – accompanied by the Kawasaki of Alex Lowes. Tenth and eleventh slots for the BMWs of Michael van der Mark and Scott Redding, who preceded Dominique Aegerter, 12th and last of the riders to remain within a second behind Razgatlioglu.

Disappointing qualifying for Honda, which sees Xavi Vierge 13th and Iker Lecuona 16th, confirming the difficult moment the 23-year-old went through after the two falls recorded in FP2, right on the track where he was injured last season. He did not take part in the session Remy Gardner, knocked out by health problems which forced him to miss the whole day today.

Checkered Flag! Razgatlioglu takes pole ahead of Locatelli and Bautista. 5th Rea

03:54 Petrucci fits in ninth position behind Redding, while Bautista is in traffic and unable to improve

03:53 Watch out for the Yamahas of Razgatlioglu and Locatelli who are improving to take first and second position

03:49 The situation at mid-session,

03:47 Bautista improves and takes the lead in 1’32″202, ahead of Razgatlioglu and Rinaldi

03:45 Razgatlioglu takes the provisional pole ahead of Bautista in 1’32″231, but the Spaniard immediately lights up some red helmets, aiming for the low 1’32”

03:40 After the pole position conquered by Bulega in Supersport it’s time for the SBK riders to go hunting for pole position

The weekend in Mandalika is ready to get going. At 10.40 local time, 03.40 Italian time, it will be time for the World Superbike riders to get back on track to hunt for pole position. After dominating Friday’s free practice, the Ducati standard bearers, Alvaro Bautista and Michael Ruben Rinaldi will also try to monopolize the front row of the grid, but Jonathan Rea and the Yamaha crew led by Toprak Razgatlioglu will certainly not stand idly by and will try to place the paw in the 15′ of the Superpole.

Bautista at the top in FP3 ahead of Razgatlioglu, Rea only 13th

The Ducati proved to be the bike to beat in Indonesia, with Alvaro Bautista taking the lead in the last free practice session in 1’32”981 ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu and Axel Bassani, respectively by 45 and 79 thousandths. Fourth, two tenths behind the Spaniard, is Andrea Locatelli, with an excellent Dominique Aegerter who closes the Top 5, followed by Scott Redding, Xavi Vierge and Michael Ruben Rinaldi.

11th time for Danilo Petrucci, while Jonathan Rea doesn’t go beyond 13th position. Remy Gardner did not take part in the session, forced to miss the whole day on Saturday due to acute gastroenteritis.











