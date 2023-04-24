SBK, Rea: “It was impossible against Bautista and the Ducati”





Race 2 at Assen ends with a crash for Johnny Rea. In turn nine, the Kawasaki Cannibal loses control of his bike and is forced to raise the white flag. A hard blow to take for the six-time world champion, who sinks to over 100 points in the world standings.

“At the end of this weekend there are positive and other negative aspects – he began – Obviously I’m very sorry for the crash and I don’t remember if in that situation I first lost the rear or the front and then crashed. I’m sorry because I could have fought again for the podium, but above all for not having finished the race”.

“Finishing Race 2 would have allowed me to better understand the behavior of the front tire from Saturday to Sunday and get more information about it. Unfortunately, however, that’s how it went and there’s little we can do”.

“I didn’t quite understand what happened, in fact we need to review the data. Maybe there was a little too much pressure on the gearbox cell and when I put pressure on the lever I got into third gear, then I lost grip and ended up on the ground. As I said, I’m sorry, but this weekend there are more positive aspects than negative ones”.

“It was impossible against him, given that Alvaro recovered a lot coming out of 5 and 6, or rather in the fast sections. In the end it’s always the same story and there’s little you can do. Obviously I recognize the merits of him, since he is doing a great job and I think it is there for all to see. With this Ducati he doesn’t use up the tyres, let alone his energy. He drives with harmony, but at the same time he is efficient ”.

“Bautista is too far away and the advantage he has is great. However, Kawasaki is working and I want to be positive, because we have made important steps forward in the last month between tests and races. We therefore want to continue like this, knowing that we need to work and improve”.

For the occasion, Johnny dedicates a thought to van der Mark. Once again the Cannibal stands out for his style.

“I want to send a message of sympathy to Michael after his violent fall today. I wish him the best in his recovery journey and I hope to see him back on track here together with all the other Superbike riders”.











