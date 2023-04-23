SBK, Rea: “It’s frustrating to see Bautista go away without making an effort”





“I was smiling at the start of the race and it was nice to be there fighting to win, but I have to give too much to stay with Alvaro and in the end I fired the front. It’s not his fault if he manages to take advantage of the Ducati, it’s the Kawasaki that needs to improve ” Written by Daniela Piazza – Sat, 22/04/2023 – 18:21

Jonathan Rea was convinced he could fight for the podium at Assen and he did. On the Dutch track, the Cannibal found a podium that he had been missing from the opening round of the season, closing We are 1 in second place. A happy note, but with a slightly bitter aftertaste, because there is always the usual Alvaro Bautista between the Northern Irish and victory.

“I’m happy. The pace was fast and I was also fast when I was in front. I lapped in 1’34”, but I knew it would only be a matter of time. I saw the gap swing and I knew that Alvaro would pass me sooner or later. He had a very fast pace yesterday and when he passed me I tried to do everything I could to stay with him, but with seven laps to go I made a small mistake, he took a small gap and I lost my slipstream on the straights. – Jonathan said at the end of the race – I took so many small risks to be with him. I couldn’t do it every lap and had to let go a bit. Plus, in the end, I was losing a lot on the front even though I had the hard tyre, because driving with that energy and that intensity, I was burning the tyre. It’s frustrating, because he seems to run away without making any effort. I couldn’t do anything, but we still took important points. We have improved so much compared to Mandalika. Starting in the front group completely changed the dynamic of the race and we were able to capitalise. The rhythm was good, even if we lightened the bike a little too much”.

Difficult to understand the exact potential of the Ninja on the eve of the race, for this, even though he knew it would be difficult to win, Rea didn’t start, already giving himself up for defeat.

“I kept an open mind, to be honest. I saw Alvaro’s pace yesterday and I knew I could match that, because there was a lot of traffic on my last attempt when I was on the right combination of tyres. I thought our potential was better than it seemed to beAnd. However, when he passed me, I saw that coming out of Turn 8 he was using half the track compared to me, who was completely on the curb trying to exploit every available millimeter. At that moment I understood that it would take too much to fight for the victory and when I made those small mistakes, it was like weighing every chance for me. – He admitted – The fact of at least being there to fight was a good feeling, certainly better than the ones we had in Australia and Mandalika, but we expected to be stronger in these conditions. The bike felt good here in Assen, I was quite fast, and I expected to be competitive, but I don’t think we could have done more than that.”

Most importantly, however, the six-times champion is back enjoying himself on the ZX-10RR: “Yes, I enjoyed riding the bike, not too much at the end with the cooked front, but at first I smiled. Assen is a very physical track and I wasn’t getting tired. I was breathing, trying to be strategic” Jonathan ascertained, but he knows he doesn’t have big strategies to exploit to try to counter Bautista.

“I don’t think we are in a position to be able to defend – He admitted – When she decides she wants to leave, she does. When he starts driving clean and doing everything right is another story. It’s great what he’s doing, it’s just a big bummer (laughs). I can stay there for ten laps at this intensity, but in the long race you have to be conservative and we are not in a position to manage the tires comfortably. Standing behind him I see the way he drives, the way he handles everything perfectly, too bad we’re half a second slower”.

The one between Bautista and Ducati proved to be the perfect combination. Rea knows this well, as he acknowledges all the merits of her to her opponent, capable of taking full advantage of every strong point of his Panigale V4R.

“Having a different physique from his, with all the energy I put into riding, I naturally consume more rubber. He rides fantastic and I can’t take any credit away from him, because he manages to extract everything from the bike – emphasized British – Acceleration is different from ours. Top speed too. He is a world champion and can exploit these small advantages for 21 laps. It’s a situation more or less similar to what happened with Scott on the Ducati. Even though Redding is heavier, he still had a straight-line advantage. Not like Alvaro has it, but this isn’t his fault. He’s doing everything very well, it’s us, my team and Kawasaki that have to improve. It’s our problem.”











