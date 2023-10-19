SBK tester community supports the introduction of digital identities in the healthcare system / The SBK Siemens company health insurance company surveyed its tester community*: The majority of people are aware of the introduction of digital identities

Munich – Digitalization in the healthcare system in Germany is progressing. In order to make access to digital applications safe and convenient, health insurance companies will offer their insured persons a digital identity from the beginning of 2024 at the latest. You can use this to identify yourself in the digital healthcare system. The SBK Siemens company health insurance company asked its tester community whether they were familiar with this legislative proposal. The answer was clear: More than two thirds of those surveyed know that a digital identity should be introduced in healthcare (77%). Almost everyone supports the introduction (91%).

There are particular concerns about data protection

The few who speak out against the introduction of digital identities primarily cite data protection as the reason. They fear that standardizing access will, on the one hand, make it easier for hackers and, on the other hand, they will lose control over which healthcare actors can access their data.

But these concerns are unfounded: The digital identity initially ensures greater security – it may only be issued if the insured person has clearly identified themselves to their health insurance company and the 2-factor identity is used when registering for the individual applications. Authentication standard. First of all, there will also be another security check: When logging into the apps, the electronic health card with NFC function will be required at set, regular intervals.

Balancing data protection and usability

“A lot will change in our healthcare system in the next few years. The digital applications that we have been talking about for years will increasingly find their way into the reality of care. It is clear that insured people feel uncertain in some respects. Our task is to address these concerns by, on the one hand, offering good and safe applications and, on the other hand, providing appropriate information,” emphasizes Dr. Christian Ullrich, Head of IT Operations, Applications and Infrastructure. The access to data by various actors in the healthcare system, for example, has primarily nothing to do with digital identity, but rather with the design of the electronic patient record (ePA). Here the insured person can manage access rights and also view access logs in the future.

“I’m not worried about a lack of data protection in Germany,” Ullrich continued. “It’s more about dealing with it in a comprehensible manner. Our regulations are often too general: I would, for example, wish that purely administrative matters such as changing your data could be addressed Address or displaying the status tracking of a process in the cash register app with low-threshold access and would only need a high level of protection to access medical information. Otherwise, the use of digital offerings in healthcare becomes too complicated for everyday life.”

SBK introduces comprehensive account

SBK will offer its insured persons digital identity from autumn 2023. Under the name SBK Account, it is introducing universal access to the digital services My SBK, the SBK patient file and the e-prescription app. Secure initial identification to obtain access and two-factor authentication each time you log in to the desired service ensure a high level of data protection.

Introduction of digital identities is the first step towards replacing the electronic health card

First of all, digital identities enable uniform access to digital healthcare services such as cash register apps, ePA or e-prescriptions. But the planning is already going ahead: from 2026, according to the plan, the solution should also be able to replace the electronic health card (eGK). Anyone who would like to use the digital version instead of the card will most likely use their smartphone to identify themselves to the doctor.

*The SBK tester community offers insured people a platform to help shape SBK’s services and offers. Initially they were only involved in the development of digital projects. The members now help with ideas for offers and services from all areas. Over 3,000 SBK insured people have registered with the tester community since it started in 2018. 2,000 testers were contacted for the survey, and 429 answered the questionnaire completely.