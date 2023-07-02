SBK, UPDATE: Tom Sykes broke 10 ribs after crashing in Race 2

VIDEO – Moments of fear in Race 2 with the accident involving Tom, Baz and Rinaldi. Only bruises for Baz while concussion and right ankle injury for Rinaldi

UPDATE 20:30 According to what was communicated by BMW, Tom Sykes broke 10 ten ribs, three of which in two places following the violent accident he was the protagonist of today in Race 2. This is what the team declared.

Race 2 at Donington experienced moments of great fear when at turn 8 Tom Sykes ended up on the ground due to a violent highside while Rinaldi closed the throttle to avoid him, also impacting the asphalt. Loris Baz was also involved in this carambola, who suffered some bruises on his body.

It was certainly worse for Tom Sykes. According to Dorna, the BMW rider has a chest injury, fractured ribs on his right side and an injury to his left ankle. In this regard, Tom will be transported to the Queen’s Medical Center in Nottingham for further tests.

As for Rinaldi, at the Medical Center he was diagnosed with a slight head injury, accompanied by an injury to his right ankle.

WHO the video of what happened.

