Home » Scabies epidemic inside the Galliera hospital: “Necessary measures put in place”
Health

Scabies epidemic inside the Galliera hospital: “Necessary measures put in place”

by admin
Scabies epidemic inside the Galliera hospital: “Necessary measures put in place”

Genova. Scabies epidemic inside the Galliera hospital in Genoa. There are currently six health workers in the Medicine department who are infected. This is the official figure also communicated by the hospital’s health management.

At the moment – they say from Galliera – there are no patients who have contracted the parasitosis in question.

Controls and adequate prophylaxis are in place in all departments. All the necessary hygienic-sanitary measures have been implemented as per company protocol and both the ASL3 and the Liguria Region have been warned.

“The situation is constantly monitored through the joint work of Preventive Medicine, Dermatology, the CIO (Hospital Infection Control) and the Office of Health Professions and Infectious Diseases”, say the health management.

Scabies is a disease that does not involve particular health risks but is very contagious. In 2023 there are already 386 cases in Liguria. In all of 2022 they had been 748 and in the previous year 298.

In recent days, the issue had come to the attention of the regional council with a question from the councilor of the Brunello Brunetto League. The councilor for health Gratarola, in answering him, confirmed that “we are considering preparing a loan for the purchase of drugs for therapy, which are paid by private individuals and have a cost of around 100 euros. We are also considering involving school teachers so that an early diagnosis of the disease can be made, another fundamental step to limit its spread”.

See also  Overuse of this precious food could increase blood sugar and diabetes problems

You may also like

what they are and why they are dangerous...

is the first time in Italy |

applause for Johnny Depp, Michael Douglas star performer

Anorexic or bulimic daughters and sons: who to...

Not just antibiotics: the drug shortage alarm continues...

Controversial sweeteners affect our immune cells

ADUC – Health – Article

With these styling tips you will succeed perfectly

Anxiety and stress are not only dangerous for...

stolen money, pc and hardisk

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy