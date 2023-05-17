Scabies epidemic inside the Galliera hospital: “Necessary measures put in place”

Genova. Scabies epidemic inside the Galliera hospital in Genoa. There are currently six health workers in the Medicine department who are infected. This is the official figure also communicated by the hospital’s health management.

At the moment – they say from Galliera – there are no patients who have contracted the parasitosis in question.

Controls and adequate prophylaxis are in place in all departments. All the necessary hygienic-sanitary measures have been implemented as per company protocol and both the ASL3 and the Liguria Region have been warned.

“The situation is constantly monitored through the joint work of Preventive Medicine, Dermatology, the CIO (Hospital Infection Control) and the Office of Health Professions and Infectious Diseases”, say the health management.

Scabies is a disease that does not involve particular health risks but is very contagious. In 2023 there are already 386 cases in Liguria. In all of 2022 they had been 748 and in the previous year 298.

In recent days, the issue had come to the attention of the regional council with a question from the councilor of the Brunello Brunetto League. The councilor for health Gratarola, in answering him, confirmed that “we are considering preparing a loan for the purchase of drugs for therapy, which are paid by private individuals and have a cost of around 100 euros. We are also considering involving school teachers so that an early diagnosis of the disease can be made, another fundamental step to limit its spread”.