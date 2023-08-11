Scala di Milano, marriage between étoiles in Salento: Roberto Bolle exceptional witness

Instagram

Wedding for the two star from the Scala from Milan Nicoletta Manni e Timofey Andrijashenko. One year after the marriage proposal, made on the stage of the Arena di Verona at the end of the “Bolle and Friends” show, the couple got married in the basilica of Santa Caterina d’Alessandria in Galatina, in the province of Lecce, the city of origin of Nicoletta. The ceremony, with the very young bridesmaids dressed as dancers who welcomed the bride’s entry into the church with dance steps, had the witness exceptional Roberto Bollewho had helped Timofey organize the proposal on July 20 last year.

After the ceremony, the party for the two La Scala dancers moved to the farm where the couple performed an exceptional tango. They also received greetings from illustrious friends such as Giuliano Sangiorgi who posted a story for them on Instagram.

