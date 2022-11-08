A wonderful place, in short, where among the thousand shades of green of these hills people came to seek health and to pray, lulled by the water that still today as 2300 years ago flows from the earth at a temperature between 38 and 42 degrees. To tell the story are first of all the ex-votos: dozens and dozens of legs, arms, ears and then livers, wombs, penises. All reproduced in bronze, the feature that makes this sanctuary unique in the ancient world. And in many cases covered with inscriptions, either in Etruscan or in Latin, which are then dedications to the divinity and sometimes indications on the very special characteristics attributed to this water. But among the objects offered to the divinity and for this reason placed with care in the largest and deepest pool of all – the one reserved for the sacred, in fact, where perhaps one would look out to pray but never dive – there are some that suggest that this center was much more than a spa complex. These are medical tools of all kinds, a surgeon’s scalpel, a specillum. In addition to two incredible “polyvisceral” in bronze, in practice stylized representations of the human entrails, which here however appear “accurate as a Tac”, points out Tabolli. Also in this case they are votive offerings offered to the divinity: “they are from Roman times but they recall the Etruscan tradition of which they testify and somehow recognize the great medical knowledge”.