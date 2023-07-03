Scam logo or healthy food? What the organic seal says about food

The demand for organic products is constantly increasing, despite the often considerable difference in price compared to conventional foods. Anyone who wants to do something good for themselves and their body is increasingly turning to foodstuffs with the organic seal. Because what has grown without chemicals supposedly contains more vitamins and minerals. But is an organic banana really healthier than a conventional one?

EU regulation, strict rules – little information about pesticides

Within the European Union, the terms “organic” and “eco” are protected for food. European Union rules on organic farming apply to agricultural products, including aquaculture products and yeast. They regulate all production stages from the seed to the processed end product. The associated EU regulation is constantly updated. It specifies which foods may be labeled with an associated EU seal. Since July 1, 2012, all pre-packaged organic foods that have been produced in an EU member state have carried the EU organic logo. The basis of the regulation is ecological and biological production and thus a sustainable management system for agriculture.

In early 2012, a Stanford University meta-study based on more than 300 sources was published in the Annals of Internal Medicine magazine. The evaluations of the study did not provide any indication that organic would be better. In terms of nutrients, organic bananas are no different from conventional ones, just like other types of fruit and vegetables. The only difference between organic and non-organic vegetables and fruit is the content of pollutants and pharmaceutical residues: Organic products contain 10 to 100 times less pesticides – but even they are not completely free of them. But how dangerous are these pesticide residues in food really?

Whether organic products are really healthier is only a side issue

There is a long list of substances suspected of causing diseases such as cancer. Many of the approximately 400 pesticides permitted in the European Union with their maximum quantities also stand on it. However, there is a lack of reliable data on the risk situation and the interactions between the different substances are not taken into account at all. If you want to be on the safe side, it is therefore better to buy organic – even if a health-promoting effect of the food has not been proven.

With conventional animal husbandry, end consumers run a higher risk of antibiotic resistance in bacteria. In contrast to organic animal husbandry, conventionally produced meat is more likely to be contaminated with germs. The main advantage of organic farming, which is also the most important for society, is the protection of natural resources such as soil, water, climate and biodiversity, as well as species-appropriate animal husbandry. Rather, customers want to take responsibility for themselves and for the state of our planet when making a purchase decision. Whether organic products are really healthier is only a side issue.

From World of Wonders Editors

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

