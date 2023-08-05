Scamacca at Atalanta: medical examinations done

The Roman underwent medical examinations in the capital, at Villa Stuart: only after the tests were approved will the transition from West Ham to the Dea be made official

The smile shown during medical visits is so reminiscent of that of children who, at Christmas, finally manage to unwrap a desired and dreamed-of gift for too long. Even if Gianluca Scamacca hasn’t been a child for some time now, it’s almost impossible not to notice the joy with which he is experiencing his first hours as an Atalanta player. Intercepted during the preparatory checks for registration with his new club, the former West Ham player does not hide his satisfaction for having achieved his goal of returning to play in Serie A, trying to become a protagonist with the Dea: “I am delighted with the return to Italy – he told the Gazzetta – now let’s go visit”, not before making an appointment with his new fans: “We’ll see each other on Monday”. In the meantime, waiting to immerse himself in the Nerazzurri universe, the 1999-born will spend the evening in his home Rome with his family and girlfriend Flaminia Apolloni.

In the early afternoon, immediately after receiving the all-clear from the Hammers, Scamacca boarded a private flight that landed at Ciampino airport around 4.30pm. An “armored” landing by the men of the Roman airport security. Despite the shrewdness, however, Gianluca released his first words as a “Bergamo” before getting on the Porsche Macan that took him to Villa Stuart: “I’m very ready, I’m just saying Forza Atalanta”.

To convince West Ham to let Scamacca go, 25 million were needed, to which 5 million could be added in possible bonuses. The same amount put on the plate by Inter, with the difference – absolutely decisive for the Goddess – of having included easier-to-achieve bonuses in the contract. The economic proposal for the player who will receive 3 million plus bonuses per season is also better.

