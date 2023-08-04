Scamacca-Atalanta, the deal with West Ham closes: no Inter

THE DUEL

The Goddess fell on the West Ham striker with an offer superior to that of the Nerazzurri. Londoners accepted

Atalanta entered the negotiation between Inter and West Ham for Gianluca Scamacca and closed the deal with the London club. The player will fly to Italy on Saturday to complete the process before the transfer. After completing the record sale of Hojlund to Manchester United, the DEA has decided to invest part of the 84 million euros (including bonuses) collected from the sale of the Dane to assault the West Ham striker. As reported by our Marco Barzaghi, the Bergamo players have put on the plate 25 million plus 5 bonus for the tag and a engagement for the footballer from 3.2 million. Inter, on the other hand, remains a 23 more than 5 bonuses and 3 million of salary.

At this point Inter, who are not intending to participate in an auction, have taken note of the decision of West Ham – who were in a hurry to close the deal – and of the player and, if necessary, are ready to change their objectives. It is no coincidence that the Nerazzurri have already taken precautions, starting a dialogue with Arsenal for Balogun and Udinese for Beto. It wasn’t enough for the Champions finalist club to offer Scamacca a more prestigious stage to convince him, while the Goddess – who moved decisively – will guarantee a starting shirt that the Nerazzurri should win in a duel with Thuram.

