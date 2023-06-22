Scandal in Taiwan, children drugged with sedatives in kindergarten. “Teachers used to give us a potion”

Taiwan, June 21, 2023 – One scandal which aroused anger and pain in many Taiwanese citizens what happened in a asylum Of New Taipei. Some teachers have been accused of having drugged their pupils with psychiatric drugs hidden in cough syrup. To nail them, as he says The Telegraphthe traces of phenobarbital and benzodiazepines in the urine of over 70 children.

The story

It all started when the parents of the little ones noticed their children’s strange attitudes when they returned from school. Restlessness, irritability and clear signs of abstinence. In some, the refusal to return to the institution the following day. And then the stories. the weird one’potion‘ that the kids told moms and dads they drank.

Thus, from mid-May onwards, reports to the police by worried parents began. Over a dozen of them stuck out complaint. Others, on the other hand, at first struggled to believe their children’s stories. “I was angry at myself for not believing my child was actually asking for help,” said one parent.

Confirmations came with i urine tests. In early June, Taiwanese lawmakers reported that 77 children tested positive for barbiturates in drug tests.

This class of drugs, capable of wasting the central nervous system, has properties anxiolytic, sedative and hypnotic about who takes them. Sometimes, these substances can also be found in cough medicines.

A criminal investigation was launched, one of the teachers reported to the authorities that medicines were being administered to the children below consent of parents. The latter had signed a form but it is not clear whether they were aware of the effects that the syrup could have caused on minors.

The scandal overwhelms the mayor

History triggered one scandal which is jeopardizing the electoral campaign of Hou Yu-ih, mayor of the city Taiwanese. The mayor ended up in the crosshairs of the relatives of the victims, who accused him of not having given sufficient prominence to the matter because he was too busy promoting his candidacy for the presidency.

In particular, the main recrimination made to the mayor concerns the alleged delay which mobilized to carry out large-scale toxicological tests.

The students of a university where Yu-ih recently gave a speech also protested, as reported by local media. “Mayor Hou is out asking for votes; (consider) the poisoning of children unimportant”, protesters complained.

Meanwhile, the company Kid Castle Educational Groupof which Kindergarten is a part of as a franchise, did not respond to a request for comment on the matter.

