Scarlet fever alarm in schools in Rome: in the most serious cases, close contacts are isolated, including teachers







Streptococcus alarm, the bacterium that causes scarlet feverin alcune Roman schools: to bring it back is The Republicwhich also refers to a circular of Ministry of Health of last week and the worrying words of pediatricians.

“We are under pressure – he explains Teresa Rongai, secretary of the Italian federation of pediatric doctors of Rome and Lazio – . In the city, cases have increased by an average of 30%. But with peaks of 50% in some weeks. “Families call repeatedly – ​​adds the doctor – and in recent days it has happened that following a case in a school of ASL Roma 3, the teachers have given instructions to all families to proceed with a tampon”.

What symptoms?

For some families the Covid nightmare seems to have returned, between tampons, masks, tracing of close contacts. Mostly children are affected, but also children under the age of 15 and what frightens parents is the non-specificity of symptoms“such as sore throat, pharyngitis and fever”, often superficially attributed to simple seasonal ailments.

“This is why we are swabbing those who present with these symptoms – adds la secretary of the Italian federation of pediatric doctors of Rome and Lazio -. After wearing masks for a long time, we now have an immune debt and register about twenty cases a week “.

It’s about a very violent form, which “may manifest as bacteremia, pneumonia, streptococcal toxic shock syndrome, rheumatic fever, post-streptococcal glomerulonephritis” and “soft tissue and bone” problems such as “cellulitis, osteomyelitis, necrotizing fasciitis.” In the most serious cases, as reported in the circular, “cohabitants and close contacts (including classmates and teachers) are subjected to health surveillance for 7 days from the last contact with the case”.

“Even pharmacies are gearing up, also making strep swabs in the gazebos”, he says Valeria Sentili, principal of the comprehensive Morvillo institute. Only here are 20 so far i registered cases. 10 others known to Ic Merope.

What to do if symptoms occur?

“If a child has symptoms, which are generally febrile pharyngotonsillitis, that is, having tonsillitis, plaques, fever and maybe even spots on the skin, then it is right to swab on the advice of the pediatrician – he said Alberto Villanihead of the hospital’s Emergency and Admissions and General Pediatrics department Baby Jesusas he reports RomaToday – If the swab is positive, an antibiotic is administered”.

Il swab, in short, it must be performed “in case there are symptoms that justify its execution. Having the positivity of a swab in a child who has no symptoms is not worthy of attention – he explained again villains – and certainly no therapy should be practiced”.

“If the swab is positive, it is right to do antibiotic therapy – reiterated the pediatrician – There is no reason to do antibiotic therapies in subjects who have been next to or close to children who were positive and who undergo therapy, because there is no contagiousness of this type, but above all if there are no symptoms. So if a child has been next to another child who has tested positive and is undergoing therapy, if he has no symptoms he must be calm ”. In conclusion, the swab has its own indication and “when and if there is an indication to do so it is positive, only then should antibiotic therapy be practiced”, he concluded villains.