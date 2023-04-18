Scarlet fever and strep, cases on the rise. What is happening and what are the symptoms

The problem now, he explains, “is not strep pharyngitis or scarlet fever, a common exanthematous disease especially among children, but the increase, in adults, even young and healthy, of invasive Streptococcus A or Streptococcus pyogenes infections“. They are bacteria often brought into the family by children, who catch it at school and in which it manifests itself with the classic pharyngitis. “They can become invasive, they often have late diagnoses, awareness must be raised not to underestimate it”