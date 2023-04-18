Scarlet fever and strep, watch out for these symptoms

In the United Kingdom at the end of March, 40 under-18s died from an epidemic of invasive streptococcus A infections, the bacterium that causes scarlet fever, a disease almost always with a benign evolution that is now worrying in Rome, where cases are on the rise even the serious ones. What are the signs to watch out for?

What is scarlet fever

Scarlet fever is one of the so-called exanthematic infectious diseases of children because it causes a widespread skin rash (exanthema), according to the website of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità.