Home Health Scarlet fever: cases on the rise also in Italy: “But there are no alarms”
Health

Scarlet fever: cases on the rise also in Italy: “But there are no alarms”

by admin
Scarlet fever: cases on the rise also in Italy: “But there are no alarms”

After the alert triggered in the United Kingdom for a resurgence of cases of scarlet fever and the death of seven children, what is the situation here? “Yes, indeed we see more cases but nothing alarming. In general, many infectious forms are presenting themselves, from the flu to scarlet fever, which during the Covid pandemic had manifested themselves a little less complicit in the closure of schools, in 2020, and the greater attention towards forms of protection such as wearing a mask in the 2021. Today the pediatric emergency rooms are full and yet the situation is under control» replies the Professor Giuseppe Banderalivice president of the Italian society of paediatrics and director of the complex structure of paediatrics, San Paolo hospital in Milan.

«In some kindergartens streptococcus (group A beta hemolytic or Streptococcus pyogenesalso responsible for scarlet fever, ndr) is circulating a lot – confirms the professor Gianvincenzo Zuccotti dean of the Faculty of Medicine of the State University and director of Pediatrics and Pediatric Emergency Department of the Buzzi Hospital in Milan —. Fortunately, we are not registering any problems».

December 5, 2022 | 4:21pm

(©) breaking latest news

See also  Pokémon Scarlet/Violet trailer shows off some new combat moves and items - Pokémon Scarlet/Violet - Gamereactor

You may also like

Breathlessness, palpitations and tiredness: 100,000 patients with hypertrophic...

Covid, a nasal spray could reduce positivity days....

Rome, Wijnaldum tireless in the gym: “Training, training,...

La Scala premiere beyond the theatre: Boris “widespread”...

Aromatic herbs, what they are good for and...

Waiting for relatives outside the emergency rooms of...

more precise, less invasive and with faster healing

how can we intervene? – breaking latest news

Do you often wake up at night? Here’s...

Long Covid, symptoms can change over time. I...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy