Scarlet fever it is caused by a bacterium of the streptococcus genus and is one of the main exanthematous diseases, that is, with manifestations of spots on the child’s body.

Scarlet fever, causes

It is precisely one that causes it streptococcus which produces toxins that cause the appearance of spots and other pictures. As for the diagnosis, it is essential that the pediatrician makes it. Generally, scarlet fever is rarer under two years of life, while it is more common in school age. It has a short incubation period that almost never exceeds 5 days.

Scarlet fever, how it manifests itself

The disease tends to start with the fever, it ranges from a few lines up to 39 degrees. Chills, headache and vomiting may be present. Sore throat can be intense, but it is sometimes mild. The tongue it must be observed carefully, because it often becomes first covered with a white patina and then when peeling it becomes a raspberry red color.

The evolution of the framework leads within 12-48 hours torash. The groin, armpits and neck should be carefully observed where it tends to start and then cover the body. The face appears bright red. The areas of the nose, chin and mouth that tend to be paler (scarlet mask) are saved a little from this color.

Scarlet fever, complications

Scarlet fever, if not recognized and controlled, can lead to problems that can affect the joints, with arthritis that tends to move from one joint to another, also affecting the heart. For this reason, reference should always be made to the pediatrician.

Scarlet fever, how contagious it is

In terms of the child’s absence of contact with others, the child it is no longer contagious after a few doses of adequate antibiotic therapy. Isolation from school is 48 hours from the start of antibiotic therapy.

It is not certain that the infections will not return, because, compared to other exanthematous diseases, scarlet fever does not give permanent immunity and can relapse.

