Since January 2023 there has been an increase in cases of scarlet fever in Italy, especially in children and young people under the age of 15. Already during 2022 several European countries (France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Sweden and the United Kingdom) had recorded an increase in cases of invasive group A streptococcus disease (iGAS) and in some cases also of scarlet fever. This was reported by the Ministry of Health in a circular in which it invites surveillance measures to be intensified and adequate communication to be provided.

“Group A strep (GAS) infection commonly causes mild forms of the disease such as tonsillitis, pharyngitis, and scarlet fever. Group A strep (GAS) is considered the most common cause of bacterial tonsillitis in school children, but it can also affect younger children”, reports the ministry. “In rare cases, GAS bacteria can cause a serious infection known as invasive GAS disease (iGAS)”, underlines the ministry which reports that “children who have had viral infections such as chickenpox or flu are at greater risk of developing an iGAS infection”.

At present, the risk of invasive infections for the general population is considered low given that “the reported cases are not caused by a new strain and the disease is easily treated with antibiotics”. However, the ministry underlines the importance of “early recognition, reporting and timely initiation of treatment of GAS cases”.

In particular, “it is important that GAS-related infections, such as pharyngotonsillitis and scarlet fever, are identified and treated promptly with antibiotics to reduce the risk of potential complications, such as iGAS, and reduce subsequent transmission.”

Parents are advised to seek medical attention if they suspect streptococcal infection: “iGAS infections may initially present with non-specific symptoms (fever, general tiredness, loss of appetite) and children, in particular, may have rapid progression to a form of serious illness”, underlines the ministry.