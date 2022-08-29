Today (29th) on the Reddit video game version, which has always been very hot in foreign discussions, netizen ArcticFox2014 put forward a highly resonant discussion, that is, “Which bosses in games are super scary to play when I was a child (12 years old)”, the answer Some are easily reminiscent, and some are quite surprising.

First of all, the first thing that comes to my mind, and I believe it is also the first answer that flashes in the minds of many players, is the “Evil Castle” series.

Netizens 3rdiko and Xeriuss2k17 also believe that the tuple version of the 2nd or 3rd generation of Evil Castle is actually very scary, especially when facing the “Trailer”; and with the progress of the times, Capcom has launched a completely heavyweight Plate making, the sense of oppression is greatly improved, and the heart is not big enough to really dare not play.

Stalker recreated with modern technology. Photo/Capcom

The “Metal Gear Solid” series, which is mainly based on spoof fun, is also on the list. It turns out that the setting of “Spiritual Mantis” in the first generation is too weird, and with the sound effects, many people feel gross when they play. Indeed, although Hideo Kojima does not follow the pure horror line, his ability to create a terrifying atmosphere is unparalleled.

Unexpectedly, the “Diablo” series, which mainly focuses on the bird’s-eye view and fighting monsters, is also on the list. Netizen ALittleArmoredOne shared that he was about 12 years old when the Diablo Generation was launched, and the demon king “Butcher” in the first level. He was actually appearing in a horror movie, calling him “Ah! Fresh meat!” and making him scrambling.

The figure of the “Butcher” of the dark generation. Photo / Activision Blizzard

However, netizens also ridiculed themselves, and now there is nothing to be afraid of to rewatch the previous butcher’s videos on YT.

There is also one of the most surprising to be on the list, and many people find it scary, that is the masterpiece “The Legend of Zelda: The Mask of Muchura”.

This game is indeed a very different work by Nintendo. Although it is advertised that children between the ages of 6 and 12 can play it, its dark style of painting and worldview make many players tremble while playing when they are young. No wonder everyone is impressed.

“The Legend of Zelda: Muchura’s Mask” is a very different work in the series.Figure / Nintendo