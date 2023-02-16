news-txt”>

“In the ten years from 2005 to 2015, over 10,000 doctors left Italy to work abroad, an exodus of human capital that we can no longer afford. From this point of view, it seems urgent to place young people at the center of development policies by offering them the possibility of realizing one’s aspirations, dispelling the idea that ours is not a nation for young people”. This was stated by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, speaking at the inauguration of the Academic Year of the Catholic University of Rome where he also announced that he is moving towards an expansion of the places in Medicine.

“Only two or three years ago – he added – between 8,000 and 10,000 students were admitted each year to the Faculty of Medicine. Yet already ten years ago the Conference of Deans of the Faculty of Medicine insistently asked to bring the number to 12,000 of students who could access it”. For this reason, “the numbers made public with the decree of February 10 relating to access to the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery are to be considered provisional and I believe an expansion will be carried out”.