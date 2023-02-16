“In the ten years from 2005 to 2015, over 10,000 doctors left Italy to work abroad, an exodus of human capital that we can no longer afford. From this point of view, it seems urgent to place young people at the center of development policies by offering them the possibility of realizing one’s aspirations, dispelling the idea that ours is not a nation for young people”. This was stated by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, speaking at the inauguration of the Academic Year of the Catholic University of Rome where he also announced that he is moving towards an expansion of the places in Medicine.
“Only two or three years ago – he added – between 8,000 and 10,000 students were admitted each year to the Faculty of Medicine. Yet already ten years ago the Conference of Deans of the Faculty of Medicine insistently asked to bring the number to 12,000 of students who could access it”. For this reason, “the numbers made public with the decree of February 10 relating to access to the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery are to be considered provisional and I believe an expansion will be carried out”.
“It is a priority – continued Schillaci – to intervene to stop what we can define as a real escape from some medical specialties, which have become increasingly less attractive. In 2022 there were many scholarships from specialization schools that were not assigned due to lack of candidates , a phenomenon that is assuming worrying dimensions especially as regards the area of emergency and urgency medicine.These data indicate a disaffection towards the National Health Service fueled by a poor economic valorisation of our healthcare personnel, who are forced to work exhausting shifts for lack of personnel”.
A first sign of attention to the problem, the minister recalled, was given with the Budget Law, “providing for an increase in the allowance for emergency room health workers starting from 1 January 2024 with an allocation of 200 million euros annually, of which 60 million euros for medical management and 140 million euros for personnel in the health sector.This is – he concluded – the first step in a strategic plan to enhance our human capital that we can no longer postpone: without farsighted and systemic interventions, our universities will continue to train the best brains who will emigrate in search of better economic and professional prospects”.
news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA