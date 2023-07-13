Schillaci, 80 million for training on hospital infections – Healthcare

In the fight against antibiotic resistance, “the work of raising awareness, education and training of all health professionals is fundamental. Within the Pnrr, the extraordinary training plan on hospital infections is financed with around 80 million euros, which will count around 150 thousand participating professionals by the end of 2024 and another 140,000 by mid-2026″. This was stated by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci speaking at the conference ‘The health care I would like.





Antimicrobial resistance: a global threat’ underway at the Ministry of Health.





The minister explained that he also brought the topic of training to European tables: “at the recent meeting of the European Health Council in Luxembourg last month, the curriculum of our professionals should include mandatory cross-sectoral training on infection prevention and control, on the environmental, biosafety risks associated with antimicrobial resistance,” he said.





“Antibiotic resistance requires an ever stronger commitment also in international tables and contexts and it will certainly be one of the central themes in the context of the Italian presidency of the G7 next year” he finally announced.



