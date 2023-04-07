by Claudio Maria Maffei and Giuseppe Zuccatelli

06 APR –

Dear Director,

We would like to dwell on some phrases of the Minister of Health taken from his speech at the conference on health promoted by the Brothers of Italy: “There are those who would like to celebrate the funeral of the National Health Service and it makes you smile that the same people who would like to celebrate this funeral are were the killers who in the last ten years have helped to bring about a complex situation that we have inherited and are facing with great tenacity. We do it starting from human capital, together with the stakeholders, with those who are on the field every day”.

That the attack on those who governed healthcare in the last decade has become increasingly frequent and common among those in the field who have suffered the pandemic and the NHS crisis as an operator or citizen is understandable, if not in tone, certainly in good part of the contents.

But it is certain that those words spoken by the minister (unless denied for now not prevented) leave at least perplexing because they involve everyone indiscriminately without any reflection on the merits, except the Brothers of Italy who did not govern at a central level during the incriminated period (fortunately, we add, if we take into account how healthcare is being managed in the Marche region).

And because they don’t take into account an innumerable series of issues that we limit ourselves to mentioning here and that should at least be touched upon in a critical analysis that Minister Schillaci is certainly not the first to do:

until before the pandemic, most of the quality indicators of the national health systems monitored by the OECD saw Italy at the top;

in the Italian regions governed by the assassins currently in opposition, levels of performance have been achieved both in the ministerial monitoring of the LEA and in the evaluation of the CREA Sanità of Tor Vergata at the highest levels in Italy;

the post-pandemic NHS crisis finds its counterpart in the crisis of many other national healthcare systems in Europe. Is there an international ring of public health killers?

As for the things the new government did in its first months, mentioning the National Oncology Plan sounds almost ridiculous. Does the Minister want the list of National Plans made by the killers in the last 10 years? The National Prevention Plan, the National Dementia Plan, the Chronicity Plan… Shall we continue? As if making a Plan would then be equivalent to realizing it. As for the changes to DM 70 and DM 77, the Minister takes a seat: we are all anxious! After all, it’s up to him to do it.

Claudio Maria Maffei and Giuseppe Zuccatelli

April 06, 2023

© breaking latest news



Other articles in Letters to the editor

