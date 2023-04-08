15
- Schillaci announces: “We will decriminalize medical liability” ▷ Di Giovambattista: “Hands off patients!” Radio Radio
- Healthcare, the spending trend has changed for the worse | THE NEWS THE NEWS
- Health, Schillaci: ‘Decriminalize medical responsibility and health education at school’ Blasting News Italia
- Waiting lists. Citizens (Aiop): “We share Schillaci declarations, private law structures ready to collaborate” Health newspaper
- Medical errors, the Government’s “push”: we are moving towards decriminalization (but the fraud remains) Sicily
- See full coverage on Google News