“After 15 days that I became minister, I became aware of the phenomenon of coin-operated doctors, which evidently has already existed for at least a year, perhaps more, and which has always increased over time. We sent the NAS carabinieri to make a inspection and we found many irregularities, people over the usual age to work in the National Health Service (NHS), personnel who were not in possession of the necessary requisites to operate in certain areas.

We wanted to give a very clear signal, to interrupt this unacceptable phenomenon. Moreover, with personnel who are paid even 3-4 times more than those who work correctly within the NHS”. This was stated by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, speaking at Uno Mattina, regarding the ‘tight’ on coin-operating doctors included in the bill decree approved on Tuesday.

“This is an important provision – he added – I believe that in the coming months we will see its fallout, because by interrupting ‘internal’ competition we will make the NHS more attractive. In general, the health provisions included in the decree are the first signs of a most important and all-round reform that we want to go about in our health care.

We have made free-lance activity possible for nurses as well for a certain period of time: this is important in order to have personnel that are currently lacking, especially at the nursing level. But it is the first piece of a health reform that we care a lot about. Above all, a reform that aims to put the NHS and NHS operators back at the center, rewarding them for everything they do”.

“The first attention is precisely on the Emergency Departments where there is a large influx of patients. We have anticipated an important allowance for all Emergency Department and Emergency operators which was established with the Budget law for January 1, 2024 It was brought forward to June 1. From an economic point of view, we have increased the hourly compensation for the overtime work they do beyond normal working hours for both doctors and nurses who work in the emergency structures”. This was stated by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, speaking at Uno Mattina, regarding the health measures included in the bill decree passed on Tuesday. “It is a first attention – underlined the minister – towards one of the most important problems afflicting the National Health Service”.

“Violence towards healthcare personnel is unacceptable violence. I define it shameful, especially towards women. We have inserted a provision that increases the penalties but above all which provides for the prosecution of the office for those who commit acts of violence towards the operators I think this is a good deterrent and it is certainly a good sign of attention”. This was stated by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, speaking at Uno Mattina, regarding the measures against violence against health workers in the Bills Decree.

“Citizens – he added – must understand that when they arrive at the emergency room whoever wears a gown is there to help them”. The minister also reiterated his willingness to strengthen local medicine. “Covid has made us rediscover the importance of public health and healthcare: it is a healthcare system in difficulty but I believe that these measures demonstrate our intention to improve, above all in the interest of citizens. It is a first step. Above all, we will go to strengthen the local medicine, which is what was lacking during the Covid years and this will also lead us to decongest the influx of patients to the emergency rooms,” he said. “I think it is important to overcome the many inequalities that exist in health care – concluded Schillaci – and I think that the health care of the future with the funds of the Pnrr and above all with the digitization in medicine can offer new job opportunities and better possibilities of treatment for everyone “.