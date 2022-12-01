In two interviews published today in Corriere della Sera and Repubblica, the Minister of Health addresses various issues and also responds to criticisms of the Maneuver: “Those who complain today, between 2013 and 2019, when there was a definancing of health care, various title was in the government”. And on the AIFA reform: “I’m interested in streamlining bureaucracy because the ultimate goal is to speed up the authorization of drugs whose times are not in line with the EU”.

“The funds allocated by the Pnrr are aimed at the construction of community houses. The real problem is integration with family doctors and pharmacies and staffing. We would like to make them reference centers for those chronic patients who should not end up in hospital, as is the case now”.

The Minister of Health, Horace Schillaci begins to bring out his ideas on the reform of territorial assistance in an interview with Corriere della Sera in which he also reiterates how “vaccines are fundamental, their effectiveness should not be questioned. Tomorrow the ministry’s new campaign on the fourth dose starts, recommended to the frail together with the anti-flu which has already begun to show itself aggressive this year. We prepared it in record time and I don’t know that the second recall has ever been encouraged”.

And then a reflection also on the reform of the Medicines Agency: “Parliament is currently amending the Statute. I’m interested in streamlining bureaucracy because the ultimate goal is to speed up the authorization of drugs whose times are not in line with the EU. There will be no commissioner.”

In another interview about Republic, also appeared this morning, the Minister also speaks of the long waiting lists where the problem is “mostly organizational, in the sense that in any case the number of doctors, beyond some disciplines that are in difficulty, are not inferior to those of other countries. However, it’s not like we can find more doctors overnight, as as everyone knows it takes time to formalize. In this way it is necessary to economically encourage the presence of professionals in the hospital for more hours. In general, it will be necessary to carry out a re-evaluation of the economic treatment of all medical and healthcare personnel”.

And then he replies to the criticisms of the resources in Maneuver: “Those who complain today, between 2013 and 2019, when there was a definancing of health care, were in the government for various reasons. However, I don’t want to argue. I’m just saying that next year there will be 4 billion and 200 million more for healthcare. The two that Roberto Speranza and ours put in and in addition we, for 2024, have also foreseen a further 2.4 billion ”.

