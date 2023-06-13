Schillaci confirms De Maria as president of the Oncological Network – Health

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 13 – The Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, has appointed Ruggero De Maria, full professor of General Pathology at the Catholic University of Rome, to the presidency of the Alliance against Cancer, confirming him for another five-year term.



The minister’s decision came about “in consideration of the high scientific profile and the results achieved so far within the association itself, as the main Italian oncological network”.



The Network has been entrusted with the coordination of key projects such as the one on Car-T cells coordinated by Professor Franco Locatelli, Health Big Data – the technological platform that will aggregate and make interoperable the oncological, cardiological and neurological data of the 51 Italian Irccs – and GerSom , a study conducted on 4,000 patients which aims to raise the quality of treatment by identifying the potentially most effective drugs and to prevent cancer in high-risk family members, directing them towards dedicated prevention pathways.



Furthermore, for about two years, Acc has been among the protagonists in identifying the strategies that are outlining the European oncological research of the future: the Network sits in various technical tables, also with roles of total or partial coordination of the projects, of the Mission Board for Cancer of the EU, the body that is designing supranational projects in the fight against cancer.



De Maria thanked Minister Schillaci “for the trust shown in me and in our Network. The Alliance Against Cancer will continue with renewed enthusiasm to promote scientific and organizational innovation at the service of patients at the Italian level – he concluded – and in Europe “.



(ANSA).

