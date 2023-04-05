news-txt”>

“Vaccines also help to counteract antibiotic resistance: they prevent bacterial infections and help limit the use of antibiotics, let’s think for example in the case of pneumococcus. This is valued within the 2023-2025 Vaccination Plan”. The Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci says so in his speech at the AMR forum of Farmindustria. ” Through vaccines, such as the specific flu vaccine – we can also reduce inappropriate prescriptions and bacterial infections, which often overlap with viral ones and require antibiotic treatments. There is also a further indirect effect as through vaccines we manage to reduce the number of hospitalizations of frail people, reducing overcrowding and the possibility of complications or HAI.This is why we are focused on increasing vaccination coverage and, at the same time, supporting the development of vaccines against resistant bacterial strains. , which also sees vaccines as a tool to combat HAI and antibiotic resistance, at the time of placing them on the market it will be useful to formulate recommendations on their use on the basis of all these considerations”. “The commitment to training is also fundamental – adds the minister -. All health professionals play an essential role in actions to combat the development and spread of antibiotic resistance and it is therefore necessary that their knowledge is always updated. In from a One Health point of view, this concerns the skills of doctors, veterinarians, pharmacists.In addition to initiatives in the field of training, the PNRR provides for an extraordinary training plan on hospital infections, now on its way to completion: the funds, 80 million euros , have already been divided among the Regions and the selection of providers for the provision of training courses on hospital infections is expected in these days for around 150,000 professionals by the end of 2024 and a further 140,000 by mid-2026 “.