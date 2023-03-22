“Before the summer” new measures in favor of health personnel will be formalized: “My commitment is also for financial measures to encourage interest in the NHS and for the increase in the hourly rates of additional services”. This was stated by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, in response to a question for immediate answer to the Chamber. Schillaci also announced “reward and career measures for personnel employed in the departments most at risk and for the tax exemption of additional work and the specific indemnity of medical and health management”.

Defining the issue of the shortage of doctors and nurses as “a real emergency for health personnel”. Schillaci anticipated the new regulatory proposals which he, he specified, “intend to adopt before the beginning of the summer”. The legislative proposals, he explained, will be aimed at “ensuring the strengthening of human resources in the emergency services, on the one hand, and, on the other, at discouraging the use of forms of outsourcing of health services which translates into a of an occasional and precarious nature of health professionals by companies”.

Along with contrasting these irregular forms of engagement, he added, “my commitment is also aimed at putting in place timely and relevant measures, including of a financial nature, to renew and encourage interest in the NHS, on the part of all health care professionals. In particular, announced the minister, “we are studying the possibility of an increase in the hourly rates of additional services, above all with regard to the additional health services required to reduce waiting lists, so as to make recourse to these services by of companies and bodies of the NHS more incentive for the recipient health professionals as well as more useful for the community”.

In addition, the minister announced, “I intend to envisage career bonus measures for those who agree to provide their service in the most committed and front-line departments, as well as thinking about tax exemption measures for additional work and specific allowances for medical and health management “.

Schillaci, police in hospitals at risk of violence against doctors

“A regulatory proposal is being studied to guarantee a permanent garrison of the forces of order at the health facilities identified, providing for the prosecution of the crime ex officio”. This was stated by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, in response to a question for immediate answer to the Chamber. There have been about 5,000 attacks on healthcare workers in the last 3 years, 1,600 a year and women are most affected.

“The phenomenon of violence against health care workers worries me a lot: to counter it – he said – a law was adopted which introduced the crime of personal injury and a national observatory was set up and the first report was sent to Parliament on 20 March “It is essential to spread the culture of reporting events. It is necessary to encourage communication activities aimed at the population to spread greater sensitivity towards healthcare and the NHS”.