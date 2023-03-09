news-txt”>

From the Command of the Carabinieri of the Nas “over 125 thousand checks were carried out in the two-year period 2021-2022 which resulted in the verification of irregularities in 28 thousand structures and the execution of 343 precautionary measures against persons responsible for serious crimes and the reporting of further 31,600 criminal and administrative violations”. Health Minister Orazio Schillaci said this during the ceremony for the anniversary of the establishment of the Carabinieri Command for the Protection of Health and the Command for the Protection of Agri-Food.

During the same period, he added, “16,000 tonnes of illegal food and 1.5 million ill-preserved or illegally imported drugs were seized.

Among the most significant interventions, the suspension or closure of over 1,600 agri-food chain activities due to serious hygiene deficiencies and the blacking out of 650 websites that sold banned and health-threatening drugs”.

The chronicles, the minister underlined, “document that it is not possible to let our guard down, especially with regard to welfare services aimed at the weakest groups, such as the elderly and disabled. In the last year alone, the Nas arrested 25 doctors and operators , responsible for serious crimes such as ill-treatment and abandonment of incapable people and violence against those assisted in social and health care facilities for the elderly”.