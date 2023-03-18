news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, MARCH 18 – If there is one thing that Covid has taught it is that “health must be protected”: Minister Orazio Schillaci speaking at the inauguration of the Bosco della Memoria, dedicated in Bergamo to the victims of the Coronavirus, he underlined the importance of strengthening “territorial assistance, concretely implementing local healthcare and returning the hospital to its main function which is to manage emergencies and complexities”.



“The reform of local medicine is central to the recovery and resilience plan, with an investment of 7 billion; Mission 6 also plans to make the measures taken in an emergency structural by equipping the health service – he added – with 3,500 intensive care beds and 4,225 semi-intensive care beds. As of January 31, 2023, more than 40% of the planned intensive care beds have been created”. And it is also “essential to continue investing in research and technological innovation to improve health care and assistance,” he recalled. (HANDLE).

