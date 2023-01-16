Home Health Schillaci: “Health care has been definanced in the last 10 years but there is also an organizational problem and doctors are paid too little”. And on Medicine: “Increase subscribers”
by admin

by admin
Schillaci: “Health care has been definanced in the last 10 years but there is also an organizational problem and doctors are paid too little”. And on Medicine: “Increase subscribers”

In Il Mattino the Minister of Health also addresses the issue of attacks: “Good Piantedosi, working on mapping” the hospitals in which the most attacks have been recorded and we will have the data during the week. And on the lack of personnel: “I think that in the past years having reduced access to medical faculties was a mistake. But above all, there is a lack of specialist figures in some disciplines. We have to fix it.”

“There is a shortage of personnel in absolute terms says the minister and I believe that in the past years having reduced access to medical faculties was a mistake. But above all, there is a lack of specialist figures in some disciplines. We have to fix it. It makes me think that perhaps the main problem is that doctors in the national health system are paid too little”. This is what the Minister of Health underlined, Horace Schillaci in an interview with The morning.

“To address the pension hump we face. We must increase the number of students enrolled in universities. And we must do it immediately, because if we get more people into medicine today, we will see the results much later”, specified the Minister who also addressed the issue of attacks: “We are mapping the hospitals in which there have been more attacks and during the week we will have the data. Interior Minister Piantedosi has rightly chosen to start from the big cities: from Rome, Naples and Milan”.

But the Minister also wants to focus on the training of doctors and nurses working on the front lines: “The training of operators must be renewed, one can learn to improve communication with patients. Without prejudice to the fact that in many cases the health workers are simply victims of delinquent acts, of unspeakable behaviour. Knowing how to behave can help, but up to a certain point.

And then on resources, after the appeal from the Regions, Schillaci specifies: “If I reread what was written in the newspapers seven years ago or more, I find the same things that are said today. In this decade, instead of strengthening Italian healthcare, it has been definanced, apart from the parenthesis of the pandemic, an event that has not occurred for a hundred years and which has brought extraordinary resources but for a temporary period. On the other hand, in other European countries, Great Britain, France, Spain, Germany, the respective health systems are described as in crisis as much as ours. It is a sign that it is not just a matter of resources, but of organizational models”.

January 16, 2023
