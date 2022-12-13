news-txt”>

“One of the first measures I made was to extend the use of masks in health care facilities and in nursing homes for the protection of the elderly and I believe we will continue with this type of recommendation. We must continue to wear masks in certain circumstances. It is an act of respect for the most fragile”. This was stated by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci in an interview that will be broadcast on Zona Bianca on Rete 4.

“Together with the whole government of which I have the honor and privilege to be a part – he added – I have never questioned the importance of vaccines for the battle against Covid-19. Even today we fully support vaccination for people elderly, for the frail and for the weakest, against the flu and also the fourth anti-Covid dose”. Responding to a question on the Constitutional Court’s ruling, which confirmed the legitimacy of the vaccination obligation against Covid, the minister said: “I believe that rulings should always be accepted and respected. But today we are in a different phase of the pandemic and therefore we appeal above all to the sense of responsibility of citizens and we appeal above all to the most fragile people: just like for vaccination against the flu, they must be protected and I believe that today this must be faced with a spirit of real responsibility”.

Finally, the minister invited people to get vaccinated against the flu as well. “There is a rapid surge in cases of flu even earlier than in the past: we are carefully following the evolution and continue to advise frail people and the elderly to get vaccinated”, he underlined, adding that Christmas must be faced “with responsibility because we have to protect above all frail and elderly people and for this reason we started with an awareness campaign for the fourth dose of the vaccine against Covid but also for the one against the flu”.