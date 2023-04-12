Home Health Schillaci, more seats but no closed number stop Medicine – Health
“There will be an enlargement of the number programmed for Medicine but not an overcoming of the limited number. Already this year the number of those who can register will increase by 20-30%”. Thus the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci on Tg1 Mattina. However, he said, “the real shortage, which is not only Italian, is in nurses; we have a pension hump on doctors, but in reality there are not so many doctors missing. The number of medicine students will be increased but the results will be seen in 6-8 years”. Therefore, “we must act to bring doctors back into the public by making the NHS more attractive. We are looking for solutions with nurses”.

