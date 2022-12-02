The Minister of Health `Radio too´ on ​​Rai Radio 1 addresses the issue of fines for those over 50 who have not been vaccinated: “In Europe only two states had introduced fines, which are Austria and Greece, but in reality none of these two states that had introduced fines for those who did not get vaccinated then actually went to the collection “. And on personnel shortage: “Looking for economic gratification which I believe is a duty for all operators”.

“The issue of fines” to those who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 “essentially concerns the Mef and it seems to me that there is a parliamentary initiative in this regard. I simply want to remind you that in Europe only two states had introduced fines, which are Austria and Greece, but in reality neither of these two states that had introduced fines for those who did not get vaccinated then actually went to the collection. So now let’s wait, let’s see what happens, but asking the State for fines could cost more than what could then result from it”. This was stated by the Minister of Health Horace Schillaciwho spoke on `Radio too´ on ​​Rai Radio 1.

Given that “banning the limited number in Medicine does not depend on the Ministry of Health, but on the Ministry of the University, even if we now abolish the limited number we would not respond to the urgent problem” of the shortage of doctors “that exists today, because the degree lasts 6 years, after that you need to specialize, so the extra doctors who are needed now, in the best case scenario, we would have them in 8-10 years. I believe that solutions must be found today. Then on the limited number, I think it is important to expand the number of students who can attend the degree course in Medicine, but it must be a programmed number that punctually verifies needs “.

“There is a problem of shortage of doctors that derives from afar – underlines the minister – from the fact that the number of accesses in the last 10 years has been absolutely insufficient for what would have been today’s needs. So, even on this point, we are now dramatically paying for mistakes of the past”.

According to Schillaci, therefore, “the problem is not” so much to abolish “the limited number” in Medicine, but to think of “a programmed number. Consider – remember – that until the pre-Covid era, that is, until 2-3 years ago, between 8 thousand and 10 thousand candidates were admitted to the Faculty of Medicine per year. In my previous life I was also the dean of the Faculty of Medicine and I remember very well how the Conference of Deans, every year since 10 years ago, has asked that the number of students who could attend the Faculty of Medicine be increased to at least 12,000 . So for years there was a gap of at least 4,000 admissions and today we are discounting this”.

“Something else is needed today to bring more healthcare workers into hospital wards. I believe that there is also a problem of disaffection with the National Health Service, because many who work there leave it, some leave, others retire. This is why on the one hand there is a global reorganization problem but on the other there is also the need to seek financial gratification which I believe is a duty for all operators. If we go to make a comparison with the other European states, all health workers, not just doctors, are paid better”.

