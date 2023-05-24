==Schillaci, ‘oncological oblivion is a step against inequalities’ – Healthcare

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 24 – “Once the law has been approved” for the right to be forgotten oncology “we will, in agreement with the Regions and patient associations, identify ways to respect the right to be forgotten by involving health facilities”. So the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci told the press.



“In essence, compared to a citizen who has recovered from cancer for 10 or 5 years, depending on the specific regulations – he explains – the health facility should make the data anonymous, which must only have a statistical value, and therefore not make the information available that person is cured of cancer.”



It is, he underlines, “a more than just initiative. The bills being examined by the Social Affairs commission of the Chamber go in the right direction and I am sure that as soon as possible Italy too, like other European countries, will guarantee the right to oncological oblivion by bridging the years’ delay”.



"We must ensure the million people recovered from cancer in Italy – adds the minister – the same life prospects as the general population. Today there are still difficulties for a normal return to work, to get a loan or a mortgage, to enter into a contract insurance" and "the right to be forgotten is the solution to remove the obstacles that actually generate inequalities".


