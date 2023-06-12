Schillaci, ‘only 2.7% of Italians donate blood, the campaign is underway’ – Health

news-txt”>

Blood transfusions “save lives, every day. Yet in Italy only 2.7% of the population gives blood”. This was underlined by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, presenting today the national campaign for the donation of blood and plasma 2023 ‘Donate life, donate blood’: “We strongly relaunch the message and the appeal to donate: it is a responsible, free gesture , safe, painless that – he said – can save 1,800 lives a day”.

In 2022, the number of blood donors, he in fact found, “grew slightly compared to 2021, getting ever closer to pre-Covid levels, and 2.8 million transfusions were carried out. Over the years, however, the total number of donations has a decreasing trend and there has been a decline in donations in particular among the younger sections of the population with a drop of 2% last year”. In fact, the minister said, “we are witnessing a progressive aging of the blood donor population which does not seem to correspond to an adequate generational turnover and the situation relating to the collection of plasma essential for the production of plasma-derived drugs is also critical”. The campaign, he explained, “is an important and synergistic effort that we put in place to reach and involve as many citizens as possible between the ages of 18 and 65. We do this with communication activities and a large network of events”. The goal is to increase the number of new donors, retain those who occasionally donate, encourage the generational turnover of blood donors by involving young people in the 18-35 age group in particular. Schillaci announced, “the entire World Blood Donor Day 2023 on 14 June will be dedicated to young people, which will see us busy at Sapienza with information stands, concerts, conferences and naturally centers to be able to donate blood”.