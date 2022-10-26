news-txt”>

The handover took place on Monday morning between the outgoing Health Minister, Roberto Speranza, and the new Health Minister, Orazio Schillaci. This is what is announced in a press release from the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health also announces that Minister Orazio Schillaci, from the moment of taking office, is no longer among the members of the scientific committee of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, the body of direction and coordination of the scientific activity of the Institute itself.

The ministry also specifies that the Minister has never been part of the Scientific Technical Committee (CTS) set up to support coordination activities for overcoming the epidemiological emergency due to Covid-19.