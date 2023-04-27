Home » Schillaci, the masks remain in RSA and emergency room
Health

Schillaci, the masks remain in RSA and emergency room

by admin

The obligation to use the masks will remain in the RSA, in the hospital wards of infectious diseases and in the emergency rooms. This was stated to Ansa by Health Minister Orazio Shillaci on the sidelines of the ceremony for the medals of merit for public health at the Quirinale, specifying that today he will sign the ordinance on the matter. The previous ordinance which provided for the obligation to wear masks in nursing homes and hospitals will in fact expire on 30 April.

Read the full article on ANSA.it

See also  Cheap Xbox cloud console in development but no launch planned - ePrice.HK

You may also like

Hubmann is the new chairman of the German...

Eating too much fried food increases your risk...

they remain in the RSA and in the...

How to easily change your flirting strategy –...

Sla, tofersen approved in America (04/27/2023)

Diagnosis bladder tumor: Women increasingly affected – Gentle...

an innovative therapy was developed in Germany –...

Covid, Schillaci: “The obligation to wear masks will...

Klinikum Bielefeld: Project meeting of the EU research...

they remain in the RSA and in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy