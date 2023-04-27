Schillaci, the masks remain in RSA and emergency room

The obligation to use the masks will remain in the RSA, in the hospital wards of infectious diseases and in the emergency rooms. This was stated to Ansa by Health Minister Orazio Shillaci on the sidelines of the ceremony for the medals of merit for public health at the Quirinale, specifying that today he will sign the ordinance on the matter. The previous ordinance which provided for the obligation to wear masks in nursing homes and hospitals will in fact expire on 30 April.

Read the full article on ANSA.it