Schillaci, the masks remain in RSA and ER – Medicine

The obligation to use the masks will remain in the RSA, in the hospital wards of infectious diseases and in the emergency rooms. This was stated to ANSA by Health Minister Orazio Shillaci on the sidelines of the ceremony for the medals of merit for public health at the Quirinale, specifying that he will sign the ordinance on the matter today. The previous ordinance which provided for the obligation to wear masks in nursing homes and hospitals will in fact expire on 30 April.

