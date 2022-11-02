“I based myself on the fact that today the scenario is completely different and there is a serious shortage of staff: it is true that the doctors reinstated will be about 4 thousand, but in the meantime we are starting to make them available to the health departments. I have also read of controversy about what these doctors are going to do, but what they are going to do the individual health departments will decide this, evaluating the best place where the reinstated doctors will be able to go to work. “Thus the health minister Orazio Schillaci to breaking latest news.

There are 1878 doctors who could actually return to service following the decree with which the Council of Ministers brought forward the expiry of the anti-Covid vaccination obligation to 1 November for healthcare professionals. This was announced by the National Federation of Orders of Surgeons and Dentists (Fnomceo), which has processed the latest data on doctors and dentists suspended from the registers for not having vaccinated. Out of the total of 4 thousand suspended, over 400 are dentists and among the doctors 47% are over 68 years old and are out of the National Health Service. As of October 31, Fnomceo notes, there were therefore 4004 doctors and dentists suspended, that is 0.85% of the 473,592 members. Of these, 3543 doctors (0.82% of the total 434577), 461 dentists and 325 double members, who, for the vast majority, work as dentists. Going however to see the age of the suspended, just under half, and precisely 47% of the 3543 doctors, that is to say 1665, says Fnomceo, are over 68 years old and are therefore out of the National Health Service. “Of the remaining 1878, the perception is that most of them are freelancers, but we have no reliable data on this – comments the President of Fnomceo, Filippo Anelli -. What we can say is that the Orders have promptly adapted to the new We therefore thank all the Presidents and staff for the work they have done in recent months and are still doing to comply with the law “.

Fnomceo: it is not risky to re-enter the doctors no vax

“Returning unvaccinated doctors to work at this time is not risky. Article 32 of the Constitution asks Parliament to define the balance between the rights of the individual and those of the community in matters of health. During the Covid emergency all parties, with the exclusion of the Brothers of Italy, had reasoned on the prevalence of community law. Now the trend of the disease has changed, for this reason the government proposes to Parliament the adoption of an act that restores the correct functioning of the article 32 of the Constitution “. This was stated by the national president of the National Federation of Medical Orders (Fnomceo), Filippo Anelli, speaking on the stop to the vaccination obligation of health personnel. Answering the question on the Apulian law, which keeps non-immunized doctors away from the most at-risk wards, Anelli added that “there is no conflict between national and regional norms. The first provided that vaccination was an indispensable requirement for practicing the profession. and therefore suspended the no vax staff. The second does not suspend, but limits itself to preventing unvaccinated doctors from working in the wards most at risk “. In Puglia, unvaccinated doctors can therefore only be removed from certain departments. “The national standard during the emergency worked well – concluded Anelli -. We had an average of 80 deaths a month, which that law stopped. But now the epidemiological situation allows for a return to normal. The masks and caution will remain”.

However, there is a clash between the Puglia region and the government. While Undersecretary Gemmato announces that the government will challenge the Puglia law that prevents the use of unvaccinated doctors against Covid-19, Governor Emiliano goes on the attack: ‘”Gemmato is a long-time politician and should know that between laws national and regional laws in competing matters such as Healthcare, there is no hierarchical relationship that makes the former prevail over the latter, unless there is a violation of the powers of the Parliament. happened in our case, being the law in question of 2021 “. So the president of the Puglia Region, Michele Emiliano, replies to the undersecretary of health that he has announced that the government will challenge the Apulian law on the obligation to vaccinate health workers. “I note that Gemmato, a pharmacist – continued Emiliano – engages in daring legal arguments by announcing the challenge of the Apulian law, and in doing so makes the Government of which he has been a member a bad figure”. “The terms for the appeal in fact have largely expired. So one should immediately resign due to his inadequacy”, concludes the president of the Puglia Region.